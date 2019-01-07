Communications Services Up as Netflix Shines -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose amid signs that a change in media consumption was minting a new production empire. Netflix shares rallied as the streaming service's productions fared well in the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the year, the Golden Globes. The success of Sandra Bullock's "Bird Box," which seems to have harnessed social media in a new way for movie productions, adds to the sense of Netflix as a threat to traditional Hollywood studios. CBS News tapped network veteran Susan Zirinsky as its new president and senior executive producer, succeeding David Rhodes, as the news organization looks to turn the page on a tumultuous period and make gains in the ratings.

