Communications Services Up as Trade Truce Buoys Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup

07/01/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Communications-services companies rose after a trade truce between the U.S. and China buoyed demand for economically cyclical sectors. Advertising giant WPP entered into exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in its Kantar Group market-research unit to investment firm Bain Capital in a deal that values the business at about $4 billion, including debt. Zoom Video Communications shares fell after analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs said the maker of video-conferencing technology investors are too optimistic over the company's opportunities, according to Goldman Sachs.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

