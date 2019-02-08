Communications Services Up as Traders Seek Dividends - Consumer Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose, as traders sought out sectors with high dividend yields in light of shrinking Treasury yields. Sprint sued AT&T, accusing its larger rival of false advertising on branding related to 5G networks. The "fifth generation" of data networks is a controversial area as observers disagree on the extent to which it can currently be deployed. AT&T places a symbol at the corner of some users' screens that suggests they are accessing a 5GE network, with the "e" standing for "evolution." Sprint argues that the network accessed is simply 4G LTE; AT&T has responded by saying the symbol informs customers they are in an area where speeds are faster than average 4G LTE data networks.

