Communications Services Up as Value Rotation Slows -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose slightly as traders rotated back into some of the growth and momentum stocks that had lagged the broad market in recent weeks.

Facebook is planning to pay only a minority of publishers whose headlines will be featured in its coming news section, which will include links to about 200 publications, The Wall Street Journal reported. News Corp., the owner of the Wall Street Journal and the publisher of this item, is among the major outlets in talks with Facebook about participating in the new "tab" on the social network's main page.

