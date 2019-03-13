Communications Services Up as Verizon Sets Price for 5G Service -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose as the economics of 5G phone service became clearer. Verizon Communications will charge an additional $10 a month per smartphone for subscribers who want to add 5G speeds to their devices, the first major U.S. carrier to disclose pricing for the faster cellular service. The largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers will begin offering 5G phone service in some parts of Chicago and Minneapolis on April 11. The state-backed owner of China's ZTE Corp. is cutting its stake in the telecoms giant, which is recovering from a run-in with U.S. authorities last year.

