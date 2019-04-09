Log in
Communications Services Up on 5G Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup

04/09/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

Communications-services companies ticked up amid optimism about the impact of 5G wireless network launches. AT&T said it plans to offer "at least three" mobile gadgets capable of using 5G signals, including a Samsung phone, this year. Shares of Facebook rose as analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on the social network operator's shares, citing opportunities to capitalize on Instagram as an ecommerce platform. Norwegian carrier Telenor will buy a majority stake in Finnish telecom operator DNA Oyj for about $1.69 billion as it looks to widen its presence in Scandinavia.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

