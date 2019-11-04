Log in
Communications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

0
11/04/2019 | 05:11pm EST

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated into economically cyclical areas.

Sprint shares fell after the fourth-largest U.S. carrier lost 91,000 of its most lucrative subscribers -- the attrition continuing as it awaits the closing of a merger with T-Mobile US.

Jim Lanzone, head of CBS's Interactive unit and the architect of the broadcaster's video streaming strategy, is leaving CBS as it prepares to merge with sister company Viacom, to be succeeded by the unit's chief operating officer, Marc DeBevoise.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
T-MOBILE US -1.88% 80.92 Delayed Quote.29.65%
VIACOM INC. 1.05% 22.22 Delayed Quote.-14.44%
