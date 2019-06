Communications-services companies rose amid deal activity. Shares of Sprint and T-Mobile US rallied after The New York Times reported the U.S. Justice Department was moving closer to approving a merger between the two companies, which was rumored to face some opposition from antitrust regulators. Rival Dish Network has talked this week with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission about its opposition to the Sprint deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

