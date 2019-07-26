Communications Services Up on Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose after strong earnings in the sector.

Twitter shares rallied, testing multi-year highs after the social network posted quarterly revenue and user growth, a sign that initiatives to provide users more targeted content and to cut down on anti-social exchanges were bearing fruit.

The Justice Department approved T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint after the companies agreed to create a new wireless carrier by selling assets to satellite-TV provider Dish Network. The deal would leave more than 95% of American cellphone customers with the top three U.S. operators, as reported earlier. Dish Network stopped carrying 22 regional sports networks owned by the Walt Disney as the result of a contract dispute.

Charter Communications fell slightly after the cable company said growth in internet customers in the latest quarter was offset by a loss of video subscribers, the latest evidence for the cord-cutting trend.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com