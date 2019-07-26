Log in
Communications Services Up on Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

07/26/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Communications services companies rose after strong earnings in the sector.

Twitter shares rallied, testing multi-year highs after the social network posted quarterly revenue and user growth, a sign that initiatives to provide users more targeted content and to cut down on anti-social exchanges were bearing fruit.

The Justice Department approved T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint after the companies agreed to create a new wireless carrier by selling assets to satellite-TV provider Dish Network. The deal would leave more than 95% of American cellphone customers with the top three U.S. operators, as reported earlier. Dish Network stopped carrying 22 regional sports networks owned by the Walt Disney as the result of a contract dispute.

Charter Communications fell slightly after the cable company said growth in internet customers in the latest quarter was offset by a loss of video subscribers, the latest evidence for the cord-cutting trend.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC -1.65% 398.79 Delayed Quote.42.30%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 0.87% 39.51 Delayed Quote.56.87%
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP -2.62% 100.93 Delayed Quote.44.34%
T-MOBILE US 5.43% 84.25 Delayed Quote.25.62%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.01% 144.65 Delayed Quote.30.61%
