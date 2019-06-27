Communications Services Up on Huawei Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose amid hopes that the U.S. would lift a ban on companies doing business with Chinese smart-phone maker Huawei Technologies. Twitter said some tweets that are of public interest may "otherwise be in violation of our rules," and said it will place notices about these on "rare occasions," in a move that reflects the limits of social networks' efforts to police content. Facebook shares rose as a strong performance in June looked set to erase losses in May triggered by regulatory fears. One initiative that has caught investors' attention is Facebook's plans for its own cryptocurrency-based payment network. "In a 'blue sky' scenario where Facebook overcomes public skepticism and regulatory concerns, the Libra project could represent a profound expansion of Facebook's presence in e-commerce and financial services, providing wholly new revenue streams, deepening the company's strength as an advertising powerhouse, and creating public goodwill," said strategists at money management firm Guild Investments, in a note to clients. "However, there are many clouds on the horizon, particularly regulatory concerns and likely competition from globally significant banks."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com