Communications-services companies rose amid hopes that talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would reduce pressure on Huawei Technologies. Internet providers are seeking to cash in on their troves of consumer data, The Wall Street Journal reported. Telecom Italia said former Chief Executive Amos Genish has resigned from the board of the Italian telecoms operator and will be replaced by Canal Plus executive Frank Cadoret.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com