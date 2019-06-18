Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Up on Trade Optimism, Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Communications-services companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for U.S.-Chinese trade relations and deal activity. Facebook was more or less flat after the social network formally unveiled a planned cryptocurrency called Libra, promising a secure blockchain-based payment system backed by hard assets and designed for mainstream users. The system would allow Facebook users to send payments to one another in a system that's reportedly supported by financial-services heavyweights Mastercard and PayPal Holdings and tech giants Uber Technologies and Spotify Technology. News Corp, the owner of this newswire, said it's reviewing its options for its News America Marketing business, which could include a potential sale of the coupon publisher. CBS is preparing to make an offer for sister media company Viacom in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.29% 188.47 Delayed Quote.44.18%
MASTERCARD -0.15% 258.81 Delayed Quote.37.40%
NEWS CORP 5.31% 12.89 Delayed Quote.7.84%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -1.01% 115.98 Delayed Quote.39.30%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA -1.67% 147.01 Delayed Quote.31.72%
VIACOM 1.74% 29.81 Delayed Quote.14.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pFacebook wants its Cryptocurrency to one day rival the greenback
AQ
05:29pAnadarko approves $20 billion LNG export project in Mozambique
RE
05:27pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmaker calls for Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project
RE
05:27pFacebook wants its Cryptocurrency to one day rival the greenback
AQ
05:24pFACEBOOK : Senior U.S. lawmaker says Facebook should halt cryptocurrency project pending review
RE
05:19pFacebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, sparking new privacy concerns
RE
05:16pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers joins global chorus of concern over Facebook's cryptocurrency
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pGlobal stocks lifted by hopes for monetary policy, U.S.-China trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Roche wins Japan approval for personalised cancer drug Rozlytrek
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About