Communications Services Up on Trade Optimism, Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for U.S.-Chinese trade relations and deal activity. Facebook was more or less flat after the social network formally unveiled a planned cryptocurrency called Libra, promising a secure blockchain-based payment system backed by hard assets and designed for mainstream users. The system would allow Facebook users to send payments to one another in a system that's reportedly supported by financial-services heavyweights Mastercard and PayPal Holdings and tech giants Uber Technologies and Spotify Technology. News Corp, the owner of this newswire, said it's reviewing its options for its News America Marketing business, which could include a potential sale of the coupon publisher. CBS is preparing to make an offer for sister media company Viacom in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

