Communications Services up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

08/26/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as a recovery of risk appetite spurred demand for economically cyclical sectors.

Senior AT&T executive John Donovan, thought to be one of the contenders to succeed Chief Executive Randall Stephenson, will retire Oct. 1. Mr. Donovan, 58 years old, runs the company's communications unit, which includes much of the Dallas company's legacy business lines, including wireless service, home broadband, landline and satellite-television operations.

Facebook won an appeal to a German antitrust edict regarding how it collects user data across its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, part of the social network owner's struggle with regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

