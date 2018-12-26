Log in
Communications Services up as Facebook, Alphabet Bounce -- Communications Services Roundup

12/26/2018 | 10:47pm CET

Communications-services companies rose sharply as traders scooped up shares of beaten-down companies such as Facebook and Google parent Alphabet. Strong holiday-sales data and further reassurances from Trump administration officials about the outlook for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job relieved investor fears about the outlook for growth and interest rates. Verizon Communications warned that Fios TV customers may lose access to ESPN and Disney Channel among other networks if it can't reach a new carriage agreement with Walt Disney, the latest in a long line of fights between distributors and content producers over carriage fees.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

