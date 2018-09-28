Communications platform Poppulo named a global leader in employee engagement software by G2 Crowd

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The communications platform Poppulo has been named a global leader in employee engagement software by the independent research company, G2 Crowd.



The recognition is one of a string of successes for Poppulo in the G2 Crowd’s Fall Report 2018, which also named the company as ‘Leader’ in email tracking and placed the platform in the ‘High Performance’ category for Team Collaboration.

The recognition based on independent reviews of Poppulo by users of the platform’s software follows major client wins by the company in the US and Europe in recent months. It also comes as the platform added a mobile app to its powerful suite of communication and engagement solutions used by many of the world’s most successful organizations.

“We’re delighted with this independent validation of the feedback we constantly receive, and appreciate, from our customers, whether they’ve been with us for several years, or whether they are exciting new partners pushing the boundaries of innovation in their sectors,” said Poppulo founder and CEO, Andrew O’Shaughnessy.

G2Crowd’s chief research officer Michael Fauscette said: “Rankings on G2 Crowd reports are based on data provided to us by real users, and we are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Poppulo is a pioneer in global internal communications and developed the world’s first software specifically for the sector. CEO O’Shaughnessy is a passionate believer in the power of communication to drive employee engagement, a key influencer of business success and personal satisfaction in the workplace.

“Communication is critical to engagement and employee experience, and we know how organizations face huge difficulties regarding disengaged employees - Gallup research shows only a third of workers worldwide are engaged,” said O’Shaughnessy. “Organizations that recognize the importance of communication in driving engagement are going to be the real winners.”

According to G2 Crowd, “Organizations use employee engagement software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and to promote positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of the organization or its employees.”

Almost 9 out of every 10 user reviews of Poppulo on the G2 Crowd site gave the software either five star or a four star ranking, with one reviewer saying “Poppulo is not just a valuable tool, it’s invaluable insight” and another commenting “it’s by far the best from its competitors.”

