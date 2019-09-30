Communist China Doesn't Let Hong Kong Unrest, Trade War Rain on Its Parade

By Philip Wen and Eva Dou

BEIJING--Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over a grandiose military parade marking the 70th anniversary of Communist Chinese rule, a projection of strength as the country wrestles with a challenge from President Trump, while Hong Kong braced for another round of anti-Beijing protests.

Mr. Xi appeared on the podium in Tiananmen Square, where Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the People's Republic seven decades ago. He then oversaw a tightly-choreographed showcase of nationalistic iconography and military firepower, a procession of tank columns, long-range missiles and goose-stepping soldiers meant to signal China's emergence as a global military power.

The flashy procession past Tiananmen Square, where pro-democracy protesters gathered three decades ago before a bloody crackdown, stood in contrast to recent upheaval in Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, protesters were expected to take to the streets of the specially-administered Chinese city, with large demonstrations planned to divert attention from National Day festivities.

A flag-raising ceremony in Hong Kong to mark the anniversary, which was been moved indoors to prevent disruption from protesters, took place peacefully. The city's Beijing-blessed chief, Carrie Lam, was in Beijing with a large delegation that included officials from the Hong Kong Police Force, which has faced off against protesters in the streets since June.

Preparations for the spectacle in Beijing, which was televised live nationally, were meticulous. Flying kites and homing pigeons were banned to ensure open skies for the release of 70,000 doves and 70,000 colored balloons during the parade. And tightened security measures and road closures for dress rehearsals have snarled traffic in the city for extended periods over recent weeks.

Building up to Tuesday's pageantry, Chinese state media have for weeks produced wall-to-wall coverage exhorting the Communist Party's accomplishments since 1949. Yet the portrayal of China as an increasingly confident nation has come as Mr. Xi faces a confluence of some of the most severe challenges he has faced in his seven years at the top.

In addition to the months of Hong Kong protests that have defied Beijing's rule, China's leaders are also contending with faltering economic growth due in part to protracted trade tensions with the U.S. They have also had to grapple with an outbreak of African swine fever that has decimated hog herds and sent pork prices soaring, in addition to international scrutiny over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang.

Mr. Xi himself warned party members of a "great struggle" ahead, evoking Mao in a closely-analyzed speech at the Central Party School last month.

"Beneath the facade of confidence, unity and strength, the party-state is paranoid about the accumulating political risks, social tensions and frustrations, and myriad domestic and international challenges," said Adam Ni, a China researcher at Macquarie University in Sydney.

On Monday, Mr. Xi paid his respects at Mao's tomb. He has sought to portray himself as a visionary leader in the tradition of Mao.

Mr. Xi has shown a greater penchant for bombastic military displays than his predecessors. That muscle flexing has unsettled neighbors and strategic rivals who are already anxious about China's military advances.

Tuesday's procession was China's third large-scale military parade in the past five years. The scale of the pageantry eclipsed that of parades marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II in 2015 and the 90th anniversary of the establishment of China's military in 2017.

Delivering a speech at a reception in Beijing on Monday evening, Mr. Xi touched indirectly on the Hong Kong unrest, saying that the Chinese special administrative region's high level of autonomy and its adherence to "one country, two systems," the arrangement that grants Hong Kong a measure of self-rule under Beijing's sovereignty, must be maintained.

"Unity is iron and steel. Unity is a source of strength," Mr. Xi said, emphasizing the importance of unity in overcoming all "risks and challenges."

Mr. Xi also said Monday that he believed that, with the full support of patriotic Hong Kong residents, the former British colony could develop better in step with the mainland.

"Tomorrow will definitely be better!" he said.

In Hong Kong, clashes have flared between antigovernment and pro-Beijing groups, with protesters in some cases attacking citizens from the mainland. On Sunday evening, a man identified by some protesters as a mainlander from Fujian province was chased down by a mob and beaten to the ground, before some reporters intervened, though the reason for the attack wasn't clear.

After coming to power in late 2012, Mr. Xi was quick to warn cadres about the pitfalls of straying from traditional Communist ideals, urging them to study the collapse of the Soviet Union. He has trained much of his focus on party discipline, from his signature anticorruption drive to intensive political-education campaigns.

