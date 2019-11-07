Communities Invited to Celebrate With the Sinclair Oil DINO

For the fourth year running, DINO (DIE-no), the lovable green Apatosaurus known as the Sinclair Oil Corporation icon since 1932, is traveling across America. This year the Sinclair social team will run the race to New York City. The final destination is the 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® taking place on Thursday, Nov. 28. Viewers can tune in to the Parade on their local NBC affiliate at 9 a.m. in all markets. DINO and the Sinclair team will make stops across the country from Nov. 8 to 25.

“Americans have trusted Sinclair in their gas tanks for more than 100 years. In appreciation, we devote this time to celebrating the many residents and travelers who continue to rely on us by holding tailgate events along the route to New York City,” said Jack Barger, vice president, marketing and supply of Sinclair Oil Corporation.

Tailgating events at Sinclair stations will include games, prizes and giveaways of DINO items. Visitors may participate in a game-like atmosphere where they could win prizes, enjoy food and drink, and in some cases, receive discounts on gas. Sinclair’s social team will host pit stop meet-and-greet events along the route for fans who cannot make it to a tailgate event. As part of the fun, everyone (attending or not) may enter to win a trip to New York City in 2020 for the 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, including airfare for four, lodging for three nights and $1,000 in spending cash. Find details online at DINO2NYC2019.

TAILGATES

Friday, Nov. 8– 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

210 S. 700 E.

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Tuesday, Nov. 12– 3 - 5 p.m.

Little America Hotel

2515 E. Butler Ave.

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Thursday, Nov. 14– 3 - 5 p.m.

301 N. 25 Mile Ave.

Hereford, TX 79045

Tuesday, Nov. 19 – 3 - 5 p.m.

Menards

2601 N. Clybourn Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

Monday, Nov. 25 – 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

401 Medford Ave.

Patchogue, NY 11772

PIT STOPS

At the additional pit stops below (where there is no current Sinclair station), locals can learn more about the American icon by visiting with some of the Sinclair team.

Visit DINO2NYC to get more details on specific events listed.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Sunday, Nov. 17 – St. Louis, Missouri

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Detroit, Michigan

Thursday, Nov. 21 – Toronto, Canada

Fans are encouraged to look for DINO on his journey and are invited to join the festivities throughout the tour. The traveling DINO is not the balloon version that viewers will see in the Parade on Thanksgiving Day, but a 75-pound, 12-foot-long, 3-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fiberglass likeness of him. Many know Sinclair Oil’s big green mascot as one of America’s most recognized and beloved icons.

More than 3.5 million people in New York City and more than 50 million television viewers will watch the legendary Sinclair DINO balloon soar over the streets of New York City during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. DINO is the only life-size balloon in the parade. Other DINO balloon fun facts include:

Measuring 72 feet long, 24 feet wide and 36 feet tall, the balloon is the actual size of an Apatosaurus.

To give DINO his unique color, 50 gallons of green paint were used.

Sinclair Oil’s DINO first appeared in the 1963 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ® and remained a fan favorite every year until 1976.

and remained a fan favorite every year until 1976. In 1975, the Sinclair dinosaur balloon was so popular he became an honorary member of the Museum of Natural History.

In 2018, Sinclair introduced a trio of brand-new Baby DINOs who will accompany DINO again this year. These eggs represent growth for Sinclair Oil now and in the future.

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® airs nationwide Thursday, Nov. 28on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones. The Sinclair Oil sweepstakes is not endorsed by, run or affiliated with Macy’s Corporate Services, Inc. or Macy’s Branded Entertainment.

About Sinclair Oil Corporation

Sinclair is a privately held Wyoming company with executive offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sinclair owns and operates two refineries in Wyoming along with a network of both crude oil and finished-product pipelines and terminals in the Rocky Mountain and midcontinent regions. The company markets fuel in 29 states, supplying high-quality fuel to more than 1,400 branded stations, featuring DINOCARE® TOP TIER™ gasoline. Sinclair Oil and Gas Company manages its exploration and production portfolios by participating in major oil and gas development projects in the U.S. Other affiliates include The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, the Little America hotel chain, The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, and Snowbasin Resort in Utah. For more information, visit www.SinclairOil.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107006167/en/