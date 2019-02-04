Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Causes Significant Burden for Vulnerable COPD Population

According to a new
study posted online in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases:
Journal of the COPD Foundation and conducted by the COPD Foundation
in collaboration with and funded by Pfizer Inc., community-acquired
pneumonia (CAP), which carries a high morbidity and economic burden
worldwide, is even more physically and economically devastating to the
vulnerable population of individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease (COPD). CAP is a common but serious lung infection that can be
caused by bacterial or viral pathogens including Streptococcus
pneumoniae, influenza or rhinovirus.
The study concluded that individuals with COPD suffering from CAP will
miss an average of 21 days from work with an additional 14 days required
to return to “usual” job performance, be impaired from normal activities
for more than 30 days and experience weeks of lingering symptoms. Nearly
500 individuals with COPD who also had recently received a CAP diagnosis
completed a survey within 120 days of their initial CAP diagnosis and a
second survey 30 days later via a secure online, interactive patient
registry--the COPD Patient-Powered Research Network.
The study’s results show that all the COPD-CAP-diagnosed participants
experienced multiple symptoms including cough, breathlessness and
fatigue, often requiring weeks to recover and resulting in missed work
and participation in usual activities. Over 84 percent reported
requiring assistance from family and friends. The symptoms and resulting
burden were greater and lasted for a longer period than reported in the
general community of CAP-diagnosed individuals without COPD surveyed in
previous CAP studies.
“Our study is one of the first to focus on the impact of CAP in a cohort
limited to individuals diagnosed with COPD,” explains lead study author
Cara Pasquale, MPH, Senior Director of the COPD Patient-Powered Research
Network at the COPD Foundation. “The majority of our study’s
participants were younger than 60 and therefore more likely to still be
working.”
The mean age of participants was 48.5 years old (compared to previous
CAP studies’ mean ages of greater than 61 years). In the COPD cohort of
this study, over 90 percent of participants reported being hospitalized
for their CAP.
“We used the CAP Burden of Illness Questionnaire to assess symptoms,
duration of symptoms and impact on work, activities and family. Our
results demonstrate that CAP is a serious and burdensome condition for
individuals with COPD and illustrate the need for careful review,
affirmation and broader implementation of strategies for CAP prevention
in the COPD population,” states Barbara P. Yawn, MD, MSc, study
co-author and Chief Scientific Officer at the COPD Foundation. “These
strategies should include encouraging healthcare providers to improve
their immunization rates for annual influenza and pneumococcal
vaccinations among the COPD patient population—a population of almost 15
million in the United States alone.”
About COPD
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) encompasses progressive
lung diseases such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, refractory asthma
and severe bronchiectasis. The disease is characterized by increasing
breathlessness and is the 4th leading cause of death in the
United States.
About the COPD Foundation
The COPD Foundation’s mission is to prevent and cure chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD) and improve the lives of all people affected by
COPD. The Foundation’s activities focus on achieving these results
through research, education and advocacy programs. To learn more about
the COPD Foundation, please visit www.copdfoundation.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005685/en/