Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Community Anchor Institutions Encouraged to Apply for Mobile Beacon's Grant Programs Aimed at Closing the Digital Divide and Homework Gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Johnston, RI, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mobile Beacon is now accepting applications for its two grant programs, Connect for Success and Wi-Fly Lending Launch Kit. The grants provide 25 laptops and 25 4G LTE mobile hotspots with free, mobile, and unlimited 4G LTE internet access for one year. Mobile Beacon’s grants are valued at $18,000.

Mobile Beacon created the Connect for Success grant to provide schools with the technology they need to ensure all students have access to educational resources both in and out of the classroom. Former grantees have implemented the technology by:

  • Creating hotspot lending programs to provide access to students and teachers who lack access at home
  • Designing mobile learning labs to increase the use of technology and student collaboration in the classroom
  • Providing connectivity on field trips, to increase family/community participation during school events, and to connect areas of their school with limited service
  • Implementing one-on-one learning curricula for students with additional needs

Connect for Success is available to schools in 51 cities. Applications are accepted on a rolling base and awarded quarterly. For the best chance of being awarded, apply by August 31st! Full details are available on our website.

The collective social impact contributed by CAIs across the country is a powerful force in our society. Providing high-capacity internet access to CAIs enables these organizations to become catalysts for increasing their communities’ digital literacy, broadband deployment, and adoption. Together with Mobile Beacon, organizations can connect people to this vital tool. Mobile Beacon invites CAIs across the country to be part of this life-changing work. 

That’s why Mobile Beacon is offering the Wi-Fly Lending Launch Kit to help CAIs create programs that will take off. Former grantees implemented programs such as:

  • Hotspot lending programs aimed at increasing digital literacy skills in high school students both in and out of the classroom.
  • Providing connectivity to caseworkers working with the homeless population in Seattle
  • Creating learning labs in libraries to teach coding and digital literacy to patrons
  • Providing technology to seniors living in affordable housing

Awarded every fall, Mobile Beacon’s Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant helps community anchor institutions launch digital inclusion programs aimed at closing the digital divide. Wi-Fly is available to CAIs nationwide and the deadline to apply is September 30, 2019. For more information and to apply please visit our website.

Lauren Yergeau
Mobile Beacon 
401-934-0500
lyergeau@mobilebeacon.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aNew Orleans symposium on reducing the life expectancy gap addresses strategies to improve health and well-being
GL
10:56aIMAC's BioFirma Subsidiary Announces Registered Status with U.S. Food and Drug Administration
GL
10:55aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF
GL
10:54aU.S. to delay China tariffs on some products, including laptops, cell phones
RE
10:54aAMERICAN WATER : Among Nation's Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Designation
BU
10:53aVALUE EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:52aNMDC : Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30th June 2019​
PU
10:52aPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Zulfiqar Ali joins PGIM Fixed Income as senior portfolio manager
PU
10:52aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Widening product range with targeted actions
PU
10:52aDYNAMICS : New software released for testing Euro NCAP 2020 protocols
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group