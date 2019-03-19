Log in
Community Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Dividend 3/19/2019

03/19/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

Community Bancorp. organized in Vermont in 1982 became a registered bank holding company in October of 1983 when it acquired all of the voting shares of Community National Bank. Community National Bank (CNB) is the sole subsidiary of the corporation. Principally all of the corporation's business is conducted through CNB.

The main office for Community Bancorp. is located at 4811 US Route 5, Derby, Vermont, 05829 and can be reached by phone at (802-334-7915). The mailing address is Community Bancorp., 4811 US Route 5, Newport, VT 05855.

Computershare, founded in 1978, serves as Community Bancorp.'s stock transfer agent.

The information provided on this Web site is primarily based on CNB's operations.

2018 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY
In accordance with Federal regulation, this bank will provide an Annual Disclosure Statement to our customers, shareholders, and the general public, upon request, containing the bank's financial information for the last two years. This information will be updated annually and made available on or before March 31, 2019.

To request a copy of the Annual Disclosure Statement, please contact:
Louise Bonvechio, Sr. Vice President & CFO
Community National Bank
4811 US Route 5
Newport, Vermont 05855
802-334-7915

Current Community Bancorp. Stock (CMTV) Information

Insiders' Section 16 Forms

Community Bancorp. Shareholders

If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Tinker at 802-334-7915 or send a secure message using our Contact Form.

Disclaimer

Community Bancorp. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:49:02 UTC
