Community Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Dividend 6/13/2019

06/14/2019 | 05:19pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Derby, VT
For Immediate Release

For more information, contact Kathryn M. Austin, President and CEO at 802-334-7915
Trading Symbol: CMTV
(Traded on the OTCQX)

Community Bancorp. the parent company of Community National Bank, has declared a dividend of $0.19 per share payable August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2019.

Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with offices in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg.

###

Disclaimer

Community Bancorp. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 21:18:02 UTC
