Community Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Dividend 6/13/2019

Trading Symbol: CMTV

(Traded on the OTCQX)

Community Bancorp. the parent company of Community National Bank, has declared a dividend of $0.19 per share payable August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2019.

Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with offices in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg.

