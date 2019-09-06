Log in
Community Bankers Trust Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

09/06/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock.  The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Community Bankers Trust Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORP.)

About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 24 full-service offices, 18 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland.  The Bank also operates two loan production offices.  The Bank closed its Cumberland branch office on August 2, 2019.

Additional information on the Bank is available on the Bank's website at www.essexbank.com.  For information on Community Bankers Trust Corporation, please visit its website at www.cbtrustcorp.com.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-bankers-trust-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-300913376.html

SOURCE Community Bankers Trust Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
