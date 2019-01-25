Community Bankers Trust Corporation : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 0 01/25/2019 | 06:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Fourth quarter 2018 net income was $3.4 million , or $0.15 per common share, basic and fully diluted.

Pre-tax income was $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $568,000 , or 15.9%.

The fourth quarter of 2018 reflects an increase in net interest margin, which was 3.78%, compared with 3.77% in the third quarter of 2018 and 3.72% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018 , net income was $13.7 million , or $0.62 per common share basic and $0.61 per common share fully diluted, compared with net income of $7.2 million , or $0.33 per common share basic and $0.32 per common share fully diluted for 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018 , pre-tax income was $16.8 million , an increase of $2.7 million , or 18.9%, over pre-tax income of $14.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 .

For the year ended December 31, 2018 , return on average assets was 1.01% and return on average equity was 10.59%.

Common tangible book value per share of $6.21 at December 31, 2018 is an increase of $0.59 , or 10.5%, from December 31, 2017 . This non-GAAP measure is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by shares of common stock outstanding at each period end. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Gross loans, excluding purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans, grew $31.3 million , or 3.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2018 and $51.7 million , or 5.5%, since year-end 2017.

Commercial real estate loans grew $21.4 million , or 6.0%, during the fourth quarter of 2018 and commercial loans increased by $18.4 million , or 10.8%.

Noninterest bearing deposits grew $12.1 million , or 7.9%, during 2018.

The Bank opened two full-service banking facilities in 2018 in strong market areas. MANAGEMENT COMMENTS Rex L. Smith, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We finished the year with strong growth both in loans and in core deposits, while slightly increasing our net interest margin. We have emphasized credit quality and pricing discipline throughout the year, which allowed us to grow loan and deposit relationships in the types of products and rate structures that make sense for the uncertain interest rate environment. Our goal was to meet or exceed a 1% return on assets, which we achieved. Net income hit a new company best at $13.7 million for the year, which included opening two new branch offices." Smith added, "Noninterest expense was slightly higher than anticipated due to group insurance costs and short term replication in salary expenses as we added some important positions as part of succession planning. These will normalize in the first half of 2019. Additionally, we incurred some one-time expenses in data processing and additional equipment and other costs associated with the opening of our new branch in Edgewater, Maryland." Smith concluded, "We continue to emphasize credit quality and pricing structure as we are preparing for multiple economic and interest rate scenarios. Our liquidity, capital structure and credit discipline are key as we move forward. Our markets are large and diverse and will allow us to continue our controlled growth strategy and sustain strong earnings per share growth in 2019." RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Company had net income of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with linked quarter net income of $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 and year-over-year net loss of $640,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fully diluted earnings per common share were $0.15, $0.17 and $(0.03) for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income was $13.7 million, or $0.61 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $7.2 million, or $0.32 per fully diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income in 2017 was affected by a fourth quarter charge of $3.5 million to income tax expense related to the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets resulting from the 21% corporate income tax rate established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Act") enacted in December 2017. The following table presents summary income statements for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT



















(Unaudited)



















(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the year ended



31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-18

31-Dec-17 Interest income $ 15,508 $ 15,144 $ 13,758 $ 59,241 $ 53,315 Interest expense

3,415

3,164

2,509

12,054

9,199 Net interest income

12,093

11,980

11,249

47,187

44,116 Provision for loan losses

-

-

400

-

550 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

12,093

11,980

10,849

47,187

43,566 Noninterest income

1,084

1,211

1,045

4,463

4,072 Noninterest expense

9,033

8,291

8,318

34,877

33,533 Income before income taxes

4,144

4,900

3,576

16,773

14,106 Income tax expense

787

945

4,216

3,085

6,903 Net income $ 3,357 $ 3,955 $ (640) $ 13,688 $ 7,203





















EPS Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ (0.03) $ 0.62 $ 0.33 EPS Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ (0.03) $ 0.61 $ 0.32





















Return on average assets, annualized

0.98%

1.16%

(0.19%)

1.01%

0.56% Return on average equity, annualized

10.01%

12.08%

(2.02%)

10.59%

5.91% Net Interest Income Linked Quarter Basis

Net interest income was $12.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared with $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This is an increase of $113,000, or 0.9%. Interest income with respect to loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $276,000, or 2.3%, during the fourth quarter when compared with the third quarter of 2018. This increase was attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans, excluding PCI loans, of $9.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 over the previous quarter, coupled with higher rates. The yield on loans increased from 4.89% in the third quarter of 2018 to 4.95% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income with respect to PCI loans was $1.3 million in each of the third and fourth quarters of 2018. Interest income on securities increased $58,000 on a linked quarter basis. Interest on deposits in other banks increased $6,000 on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in the average balances of those deposits. Securities income was $2.1 million on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $52,000 from the third quarter of 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 3.31% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with a tax-equivalent yield of 3.21% in the third quarter of 2018. Interest expense of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 was an increase of $251,000, or 7.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Interest on deposits increased $361,000, or 13.4%. Interest on borrowed funds decreased by $110,000, or 23.7%. Average balances for interest bearing deposits increased by $26.8 million, or 2.8%. However, the cost of these deposits increased from 1.10% in the third quarter of 2018 to 1.22% in the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting in the 7.9% increase in interest expense. The growth in interest bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2018 allowed the Company to reduce the level of more expensive FHLB and other borrowings by $25.9 million, on average, during the quarter. The increased rates paid on interest bearing deposits and wholesale funding resulted in an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities from 1.18% in the third quarter of 2018 to 1.27% in the fourth quarter of 2018. With the changes in net interest income noted above, the tax-equivalent net interest margin increased from 3.77% in the third quarter of 2018 to 3.78% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The interest spread, however, decreased from 3.58% to 3.57% on a linked quarter basis. Yearly Comparison 2018 versus 2017

Net interest income was $47.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $3.1 million, or 7.0%, as compared with the year ended December 31, 2017. The yield on earning assets was 4.71% for 2018 compared with 4.54% for 2017. Interest and fees on loans of $46.3 million for 2018 was an increase of $6.0 million compared with $40.3 million for 2017. Interest and fees on PCI loans declined $511,000 over this same time frame. Securities income increased $336,000 for 2018 compared with 2017. Interest on deposits in other banks increased $107,000 for 2018 over 2017 primarily due to an increase in the return on those balances from 1.26% to 2.16% in 2018. On a tax-equivalent basis, income on securities decreased $326,000, primarily the result of less benefit on bank qualified municipal securities under the Act. Despite the lower benefit from the decrease in the tax rate, the tax-equivalent yield on the portfolio actually increased and was 3.15% for 2018, based on a 21% tax rate, and 3.12% for 2017, based on a 34% tax rate. Interest expense of $12.1 million represented an increase of $2.9 million, or 31.0%, for 2018 compared with 2017. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $45.5 million, or 4.5%, as loan growth has been funded by an increase of $38.4 million, or 4.1%, in the average balance of interest bearing deposits. Of this increase in average balances of interest bearing deposits, $16.9 million was in interest bearing demand deposit accounts and $14.5 million was in savings and money market accounts. Higher cost time deposit average balances only increased by $7.0 million in 2018 compared with 2017. The tax equivalent net interest margin declined nominally in 2018 compared with 2017 and was 3.76% for 2018 and 3.78% for 2017. While the yield on earning assets increased by 17 basis points over this time frame, the competition for funding has pushed the cost of interest bearing liabilities up, from 0.90% to 1.13%. Likewise, the net interest spread declined and was 3.58% for 2018 versus 3.64% for 2017. The decrease in the interest spread impact on the net interest margin was mitigated to some degree by an increase, on average, in the level of noninterest bearing deposits of $18.3 million, or 13.4%, in 2018 compared with 2017. Year-Over-Year Quarter

Net interest income increased $844,000, or 7.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $11.2 million for the same period of 2017. Interest and dividend income increased $1.8 million, or 12.7%, over this time period. The increase in interest and dividend income was generated by an increase of $49.7 million, or 4.0%, in the level of average earning assets. The yield on earning assets increased from 4.52% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 4.84% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The average balance of loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $64.2 million, or 7.1%, from $911.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $975.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income on securities increased $248,000, as it was $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. On a tax-equivalent basis, the yield on investment securities was 3.31% in the fourth quarter of 2018, based on a 21% tax rate, and 3.07% in the fourth quarter of 2017, based on a 34% tax rate. The lower tax rate reduced the benefit derived, on a tax-equivalent basis, from bank qualified municipal securities and lowered the tax-equivalent yield. Interest on deposits in other banks increased by $47,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the same period in 2017. While there was an average balance increase of $1.1 million year-over-year in deposits in other banks, the primary driver in the increase in income was due to an increase in the return on those balances from 1.35% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest on PCI loans was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The average balance of the PCI portfolio declined $6.1 million during the year-over-year comparison period. Interest expense increased $906,000, or 36.1%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2017 and the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $939,000, or 44.3%, as the average balance of interest bearing deposits increased $54.1 million, or 5.7%. The increase in deposit cost was driven by an increase of 11.0% in the average balance of time deposits of $61.4 million, year-over-year, coupled with an increase in the rate paid on those deposits of 48 basis points. The cost of time deposits was 1.72% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with 1.24% for the same period in 2017. The average balance of FHLB and other borrowings decreased $23.4 million year-over-year, and there was an increase in the rate paid, from 1.68% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 2.08% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This resulted in a decrease of $32,000 in the expense of this wholesale funding source, to $340,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The average balance of FHLB and other borrowings was $64.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Overall, the Bank's cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 31 basis points, from 0.96% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 1.27% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The tax-equivalent net interest margin increased six basis points, from 3.72% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 3.78% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The interest spread was 3.57% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and was 3.56% for the same period in 2017. Net interest margin increased despite the stable interest spread because of growth of $13.8 million, or 9.3%, in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits. The following table compares the Company's net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. NET INTEREST MARGIN

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended





31-Dec-18



30-Sep-18



31-Dec-17

Average interest earning assets $ 1,283,502

$ 1,274,435

$ 1,233,754

Interest income $ 15,508

$ 15,144

$ 13,758

Interest income - tax-equivalent $ 15,643

$ 15,285

$ 14,065

Yield on interest earning assets

4.84 %

4.76 %

4.52 % Average interest bearing liabilities $ 1,066,139

$ 1,065,268

$ 1,036,542

Interest expense $ 3,415

$ 3,164

$ 2,509

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.27 %

1.18 %

0.96 % Net interest income $ 12,093

$ 11,980

$ 11,249

Net interest income - tax-equivalent $ 12,228

$ 12,121

$ 11,556

Interest spread

3.57 %

3.58 %

3.56 % Net interest margin

3.78 %

3.77 %

3.72 %









































For the year ended









31-Dec-18



31-Dec-17







Average interest earning assets $ 1,269,683

$ 1,200,734







Interest income $ 59,241

$ 53,315







Interest income - tax-equivalent $ 59,816

$ 54,552







Yield on interest earning assets

4.71 %

4.54 %





Average interest bearing liabilities $ 1,062,619

$ 1,017,082







Interest expense $ 12,054

$ 9,199







Cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.13 %

0.90 %





Net interest income $ 47,187

$ 44,116







Net interest income - tax-equivalent $ 47,762

$ 45,353







Interest spread

3.58 %

3.64 %





Net interest margin

3.76 %

3.78 %





Provision for Loan Losses The Company records a separate provision for loan losses for its loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, and the PCI loan portfolio. There was no provision for loan losses on the loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, during either the fourth quarter or the year ended December 31, 2018. This compares with a provision for loan losses of $400,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $550,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The absence of a provision during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 was the direct result of nominal charge-offs and stable asset quality, coupled with the level of loan growth during the period. There was no provision for loan losses on the PCI loan portfolio during any of 2018 or 2017. Additional discussion of loan quality is presented below. Noninterest Income Linked Quarter Basis

Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $127,000 compared with $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gain (loss) on securities transactions, net exhibited a linked quarter decrease of $80,000. There were losses of $12,000 realized in the fourth quarter of 2018 through sales and calls of securities. Gains of $68,000 were realized on the sale of securities in the third quarter of 2018. Mortgage loan income decreased $66,000 on a linked quarter basis and was $31,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. There was $65,000 in gain on sale of loans in the third quarter of 2018 versus none in the fourth quarter of 2018. Offsetting these decreases to noninterest income was service charges and fees, which increased $66,000 on a linked quarter basis and were $692,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Other noninterest income of $189,000 was a linked quarter increase of $18,000. Yearly Comparison 2018 versus 2017

Noninterest income was $4.5 million for 2018, an increase of $391,000, or 9.6%, compared with $4.1 million for 2017. Service charges on deposit accounts of $2.5 million was an increase of $274,000 for 2018 compared with $2.2 million in 2017. Mortgage loan income of $319,000 for 2018 was an increase of $77,000 from $242,000 for 2017. Gain on sale of loans was $118,000 for 2018 versus none for 2017. Other noninterest income, driven by higher brokerage commission and investment dividend income, was $711,000 and reflected an increase of $86,000 in 2018 over $625,000 in 2017. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $140,000 in gain (loss) on securities transactions, net, which were $70,000 for 2018 compared with $210,000 for 2017. Year-Over-Year Quarter

Noninterest income increased $39,000, or 3.7%, and was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Service charges and fees exhibited the largest increase, $120,000, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017 and were $692,000. Other noninterest income, once again as a result of improved brokerage commission and investment dividend income, increased $12,000 year-over-year and was $189,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Mortgage loan income decreased $48,000 year-over-year, from $79,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $31,000 in the same period of 2018. Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net decreased $42,000 year-over-year as a result of sales and call activity in the securities portfolio. Noninterest Expenses Linked Quarter Basis

Noninterest expenses totaled $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared with $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $742,000, or 8.9%. Salaries and employee benefits were $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $551,000 on a linked quarter basis. Group insurance costs increased $375,000 on a linked quarter basis, while salaries increased $165,000. The group insurance cost increase was related to higher expected claims costs when compared with the third quarter. Also increasing in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the third quarter of 2018 were data processing expenses, which were $655,000, an increase of $173,000. Other operating expenses increased $89,000 on a linked quarter basis and were $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Occupancy expenses of $827,000 increased $47,000, or 6.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of the December opening of a new branch banking facility in Edgewater, Maryland. Offsetting these increases to noninterest expenses was a decrease of $108,000 on a linked quarter basis in other real estate expenses, net, which reflected a credit of $45,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with expense of $63,000 in the third quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, there were gains on sales of several properties classified in other real estate expense versus write-downs and losses on other real estate properties that occurred in the third quarter of 2018. Yearly Comparison 2018 versus 2017

Noninterest expenses were $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared with $33.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. This is an increase of $1.3 million, or 4.0%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.1 million, or 10.6%, for 2018 compared with the same period in 2017. Within this increase, $1.0 million was related to group hospital and medical insurance increases and $850,000 was related to increases in total salaries. Also impacting noninterest expenses for 2018 compared with 2017 were increases of $254,000 in equipment expenses and $58,000 in occupancy expenses reflecting the opening of three new branches during the second half of 2017 and two new branches in 2018. Data processing fees of $2.1 million represented an increase of $199,000, or 10.3%, over 2017. FDIC assessment of $776,000 for 2018 was an increase of $50,000 over 2017. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $898,000 in amortization of intangibles expense, which were fully amortized in 2017, and the Company's financial statements no longer reflect the expense associated with any core deposit intangibles. Other operating expenses of $5.8 million for 2018 was a decrease of 5.3%, or $323,000, from 2017. Telephone and internet lines decreased $278,000 in 2018 as a result of reconfiguration, including changing service providers. Year-Over-Year Quarter

Noninterest expenses increased $715,000, or 8.6%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the same period in 2017. Salaries and employee benefits increased $590,000, or 11.8%, as a result of the new branches and increased group health insurance costs noted above. Data processing expenses of $655,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 was a year-over-year increase of $198,000. Equipment expenses of $374,000 was a year-over-year increase of $79,000, while occupancy expenses increased by $26,000, the result of the two branches added since the beginning of 2018. Offsetting these year-over-year increases to noninterest expenses were decreases of $109,000 in other real estate expenses, net and $50,000 in other operating expenses. The following table compares the Company's other operating expenses included in noninterest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES











(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended



31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-17 Bank franchise tax $ 179 $ 37 $ 158 Telephone and internet line

53

50

172 Stationery, printing and supplies

163

160

153 Marketing expense

146

156

155 Credit expense

128

180

75 Outside vendor fees

177

155

200 Other expenses

619

638

602 Total other operating expenses $ 1,465 $ 1,376 $ 1,515

















For the year ended







31-Dec-18

31-Dec-17



Bank franchise tax $ 574 $ 632



Telephone and internet line

398

676



Stationery, printing and supplies

586

674



Marketing expense

613

656



Credit expense

501

584



Outside vendor fees

631

562



Other expenses

2,500

2,342



Total other operating expenses $ 5,803 $ 6,126



Income Taxes Income tax expense was $787,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with income tax expense of $945,000 for the third quarter of 2018 and $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, income tax expense was $3.1 million compared with $6.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Fourth quarter 2017 income tax expense included a one-time charge of $3.5 million due to the new 21% tax rate established by the Act. This legislation caused a re-assessment of the Company's net deferred tax assets and, as a result of this re-assessment, that asset was lowered in value by $3.5 million. The effective tax rate was 19.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 19.3% for the third quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the effective tax rate was 18.4% and, for the same period in 2017, it would have been 23.8% excluding the write-down entry of $3.5 million. The decrease in the Company's effective tax rate resulted principally from the decrease in its applicable federal corporate income tax rate from, 34% to 21%, as a result of the Act. FINANCIAL CONDITION Total assets increased $57.7 million, or 4.3%, to $1.394 billion at December 31, 2018 when compared with December 31, 2017. Total assets increased $43.5 million, or 3.2%, during the fourth quarter of 2018. Total loans, excluding PCI loans, were $993.7 million at December 31, 2018, increasing $51.7 million, or 5.5%, from year end 2017. Total loans, excluding PCI loans, grew $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total PCI loans were $38.3 million at December 31, 2018 versus $44.3 million at year end 2017, a decrease of $6.0 million, or 13.6%. During 2018, commercial loans reflected the largest loan category growth, increasing by $29.7 million, or 18.7%, and were $188.7 million at December 31, 2018. Commercial mortgage loans, the largest category, increased in 2018 by $13.6 million, or 3.7%, and ended the year at $380.0 million. Construction and land development loans of $120.4 million at December 31, 2018 reflected growth of $12.6 million during the year. Consumer installment loans of $12.0 million grew by $6.9 million during 2018 and included the addition of a purchased in-market, high quality consumer auto loan pool of $9.0 million in March. Offsetting these increases were declining balances in residential 1 – 4 family mortgages, which declined by $11.3 million, or 5.0%, and second mortgages, which declined by $1.6 million. The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. LOANS (excluding PCI loans)























(Unaudited)























(Dollars in thousands) 31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-17







Amount % of

Loans



Amount % of

Loans



Amount % of

Loans

Mortgage loans on real estate:

























Residential 1-4 family $ 216,268 21.77 % $ 216,203 22.46 % $ 227,542 24.16 %

Commercial

379,904 38.23



358,490 37.25



366,331 38.89



Construction and land development

120,413 12.12



135,021 14.03



107,814 11.44



Second mortgages

6,778 0.68



7,179 0.75



8,410 0.89



Multifamily

59,557 5.99



52,255 5.43



59,024 6.27



Agriculture

8,370 0.84



8,066 0.84



7,483 0.79



Total real estate loans

791,290 79.63



777,214 80.76



776,604 82.44

Commercial loans

188,722 18.99



170,310 17.70



159,024 16.88

Consumer installment loans

12,048 1.21



13,135 1.36



5,169 0.55

All other loans

1,645 0.17



1,766 0.18



1,221 0.13



Gross loans

993,705 100.00 %

962,425 100.00 %

942,018 100.00 % Allowance for loan losses

(8,983)





(8,993)





(8,969)



Loans, net of unearned income $ 984,722



$ 953,432



$ 933,049



The Company's securities portfolio, excluding restricted equity securities of $7.8 million, declined $2.1 million since year end 2017 to total $248.8 million at December 31, 2018. State, county and municipal securities balances declined by $16.8 million during 2018 while mortgage-backed securities of U.S. Government sponsored agencies increased by $15.4 million. This shift in categories reflected the lower tax benefit from municipal securities and the reinvestment into monthly cash flowing mortgage backed securities. Net gains of $70,000 were realized during 2018 through sales and call activity. For 2017, there were net gains of $210,000 realized through sales and call activity. The Company actively manages the portfolio to improve its liquidity and maximize the return within the desired risk profile. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $34.2 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $22.0 at December 31, 2017. Cash and due from banks were $18.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $14.6 million at December 31, 2017. Interest bearing bank balances were $15.9 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $7.3 million at December 31, 2017. There were no federal funds sold at December 31, 2018 or December 31, 2017. The following table shows the composition of the Company's securities portfolio, excluding equity securities, at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. SECURITIES PORTFOLIO























(Unaudited)























(Dollars in thousands)

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-17



Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value Securities Available for Sale























U.S. Treasury issue and other























U.S. Government agencies $ 29,908 $ 29,512 $ 26,600 $ 26,037 $ 27,478 $ 27,183 U.S Government sponsored agencies

8,241

8,221

8,378

8,424

9,247

9,278 State, county, and municipal

112,465

112,542

117,557

115,744

124,032

125,760 Corporate and other bonds

10,027

10,034

9,647

9,651

7,323

7,460 Mortgage backed securities - U.S.

Government agencies

14,468

14,398

14,420

14,254

18,546

18,515 Mortgage backed securities - U.S.

Government sponsored agencies

32,409

32,019

27,255

26,493

16,985

16,638 Total securities available for sale $ 207,518 $ 206,726 $ 203,857 $ 200,603 $ 203,611 $ 204,834





























31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-17



Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value Securities Held to Maturity























U.S Government sponsored agencies $ 10,000 $ 9,790 $ 10,000 $ 9,680 $ 10,000 $ 9,845 State, county, and municipal

32,108

32,463

33,559

33,515

35,678

36,567 Mortgage backed securities - U.S.

Government agencies

-

-

-

-

468

476 Total securities held to maturity $ 42,108

42,253 $ 43,559 $ 43,195 $ 46,146 $ 46,888 Interest bearing deposits at December 31, 2018 were $999.9 million, an increase of $57.2 million from December 31, 2017. Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 showed the largest dollar volume growth during 2018 with $47.3 million in additional balances and totaling $485.2 million at year-end. Time deposits over $250,000 grew by $18.4 million during 2018 and were $128.9 million at year-end 2018. NOW accounts increased by $8.9 million during 2018 and were $165.9 million at December 31, 2018. Offsetting these deposit balance increases were decreases to several deposit categories. Money market deposit accounts decreased $16.4 million, or 11.5%, from $143.4 million at December 31, 2017 to $126.9 million at December 31, 2018 as some depositors shifted into higher yielding time deposits. Savings accounts, with balances of $92.9 million at December 31, 2018, were $1.1 million lower than the prior year end. In other funding activity, noninterest bearing deposits were $165.1 million at December 31, 2018 and increased by $12.1 million, or 7.9%, during 2018. Federal funds purchased balances were $19.4 million at December 31, 2018 and $4.8 million at December 31, 2017. FHLB advances were $59.4 million at December 31, 2018, compared with $101.4 million at December 31, 2017. This decrease of $42.0 million reflected the increased cost of FHLB advances in 2018, compared with retail certificates of deposits. The following table compares the mix of interest bearing deposits at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. INTEREST BEARING DEPOSITS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)



















31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Jun-18

31-Dec-17 NOW $ 165,946 $ 147,026 $ 162,984 $ 157,037 MMDA

126,933

128,277

145,071

143,363 Savings

92,910

94,972

94,498

93,980 Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000

485,155

491,044

452,734

437,810 Time deposits over $250,000

128,945

113,715

116,657

110,546 Total interest bearing deposits $ 999,889 $ 975,034 $ 971,944 $ 942,736 Shareholders' equity was $137.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $124.0 million at December 31, 2017. This is an increase of $13.5 million, or 10.9%. Shareholder's equity to assets was 9.9% at December 31, 2018 compared with 9.3% at December 31, 2017. Asset Quality – non-covered assets Nonaccrual loans were $9.5 million at December 31, 2018, increasing a nominal $474,000 during 2018. Net increases occurred in commercial real estate loans (by $625,000), construction and land development loans (by $294,000) and commercial loans (by $335,000). These were offset by net decreases in nonaccrual loans of $705,000 in residential 1 – 4 family, $68,000 in agriculture mortgages and $7,000 in consumer installments. The following chart shows the level of nonaccrual loans, classified loans and criticized loans over the last five quarters. ASSET QUALITY









(Unaudited)



















(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017



31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Jun-18

31-Mar-18

31-Dec-17 Nonaccrual loans $ 9,500 $ 8,894 $ 9,343 $ 10,090 $ 9,026 Criticized (special mention) loans

9,072

10,338

17,400

19,526

13,573 Classified (substandard) loans

14,915

13,083

15,181

14,243

13,264 Other real estate owned

1,099

1,732

3,147

3,166

2,791 Total classified and criticized assets $ 25,086 $ 25,153 $ 35,728 $ 36,935 $ 29,628 Nonperforming assets totaled $10.6 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $11.8 million at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets declined $1.2 million, or 10.3%, during 2018. At December 31, 2018, nonaccrual loans were $9.5 million and other real estate owned was $1.1 million. There were no loans past due over 90 days and accruing interest at December 31, 2018 or December 31, 2017. There were net recoveries of $15,000 in 2018. The allowance for loan losses equaled 94.6% of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2018, compared with 99.4% at December 31, 2017. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and OREO was 1.07% at December 31, 2018 and 1.25% December 31, 2017. The following table reconciles the activity in the Company's allowance for loan losses, excluding PCI loans, by quarter, for the past five quarters. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES





















(Unaudited)





















(Dollars in thousands)

2018



2017



Fourth

Third

Second

First



Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Quarter Allowance for loan losses:





















Beginning of period $ 8,993 $ 9,089 $ 8,968 $ 8,969

$ 8,667 Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

-



400 Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(10)

(96)

121

(1)



(98) End of period $ 8,983 $ 8,993 $ 9,089 $ 8,968

$ 8,969 The following table sets forth selected asset quality data, excluding PCI loans, and ratios for the dates indicated. ASSET QUALITY (excluding PCI loans)























(Unaudited)























(Dollars in thousands)

2018



2017





31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Jun-18

31-Mar-18



31-Dec-17

Nonaccrual loans $ 9,500 $ 8,894 $ 9,343 $ 10,090

$ 9,026

Total nonperforming loans

9,500

8,894

9,343

10,090



9,026

Other real estate owned

1,099

1,732

3,147

3,166



2,791

Total nonperforming assets $ 10,599 $ 10,626 $ 12,490 $ 13,256

$ 11,817



























Allowance for loan losses to loans

0.90 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.93 %

0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

94.57

101.11

97.28

88.88



99.37

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

1.07

1.10

1.29

1.37



1.25

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) for quarter to average loans,

annualized

0.00 % 0.04 % (0.05) % - %

0.04 % A further breakout of nonaccrual loans, excluding PCI loans, at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is below. NONACCRUAL LOANS (excluding PCI loans)









(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-17 Mortgage loans on real estate:



















Residential 1-4 family

$ 1,257

$ 1,530

$ 1,962

Commercial



2,123



2,243



1,498

Construction and land development



4,571



4,610



4,277

Agriculture



-



-



68

Total real estate loans

$ 7,951

$ 8,383

$ 7,805 Commercial loans



1,549



506



1,214 Consumer installment loans



-



5



7

Gross loans

$ 9,500

$ 8,894

$ 9,026 Capital Requirements The Bank's ratio of total risk-based capital was 13.3% at December 31, 2018 compared with 12.5% at December 31, 2017. The tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.6% at December 31, 2018 and 11.7% at December 31, 2017. The Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.2% at December 31, 2018 and 9.6% at December 31, 2017. All capital ratios exceed regulatory minimums to be considered well capitalized. BASEL III introduced the common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which was 12.5% at December 31, 2018 and 11.7% at December 31, 2017. Earnings Conference Call and Webcast The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year 2018. The public is invited to listen to this conference call by dialing 866-374-8379 at least five minutes prior to the call. Interested parties may also listen to this conference call through the internet by accessing the "Corporate Overview – Corporate Profile" page of the Company's internet site at www.cbtrustcorp.com . A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 noon Eastern Time on January 25, 2019, until 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 15, 2019. The replay will be available by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access code 10127506 or through the internet by accessing the "Corporate Overview – Corporate Profile" page of the Company's internet site www.cbtrustcorp.com . About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 26 full-service offices, 20 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland. The Bank also operates one loan production office in Virginia. The Bank opened a new branch office in Edgewater, Maryland on December 3, 2018. Additional information on the Bank is available on the Bank's website at www.essexbank.com . For information on Community Bankers Trust Corporation, please visit its website at www.cbtrustcorp.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in the following: the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios, including collateral values and the repayment abilities of borrowers and issuers; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; general economic and market conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; the interest rate environment; competitive pressures among banks and financial institutions or from companies outside the banking industry; real estate values; the demand for deposit, loan and investment products and other financial services; the demand, development and acceptance of new products and services; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; time and costs associated with de novo branching, acquisitions, dispositions and similar transactions; the realization of gains and expense savings from acquisitions, dispositions and similar transactions; consumer profiles and spending and savings habits; levels of fraud in the banking industry; the level of attempted cyber-attacks in the banking industry; the securities and credit markets; costs associated with the integration of banking and other internal operations; the soundness of other financial institutions with which the Company does business; inflation; technology; and legislative and regulatory requirements. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release speaks only as of its date, and the Company disclaims any duty to update the information in it. COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











UNAUDITED











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-17 Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 18,292 $ 12,918 $ 14,642 Interest bearing bank deposits

15,927

11,177

7,316 Federal funds sold

-

240

- Total cash and cash equivalents

34,219

24,335

21,958













Securities available for sale, at fair value

206,726

200,603

204,834 Securities held to maturity, at cost

42,108

43,559

46,146 Equity securities, restricted, at cost

7,800

7,886

9,295 Total securities

256,634

252,048

260,275













Loans held for resale

146

-

-













Loans

993,705

962,425

942,018 Purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans

38,285

39,144

44,333 Allowance for loan losses

(8,983)

(8,993)

(8,969) Allowance for loan losses – PCI loans

(156)

(137)

(200) Net loans

1,022,851

992,439

977,182













Bank premises and equipment, net

31,488

31,782

30,198 Bank premises and equipment held for sale

1,252

1,252

- Other real estate owned

1,099

1,732

2,791 Bank owned life insurance

28,834

28,649

28,099 Other assets

17,351

18,183

15,687 Total assets $ 1,393,874 $ 1,350,420 $ 1,336,190













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest bearing $ 165,086 $ 158,854 $ 153,028 Interest bearing

999,889

975,034

942,736 Total deposits

1,164,975

1,133,888

1,095,764













Federal funds purchased

19,440

10,000

4,849 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

59,447

63,820

101,429 Trust preferred capital notes

4,124

4,124

4,124 Other liabilities

8,427

6,785

6,021 Total liabilities

1,256,413

1,218,617

1,212,187













Shareholders' Equity











Common stock (200,000,000 shares authorized $0.01 par value;

22,132,304, 22,120,862, and 22,072,523 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively)

221

221

221 Additional paid in capital

148,763

148,494

147,671 Retained deficit

(10,244)

(13,601)

(23,932) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,279)

(3,311)

43 Total shareholders' equity

137,461

131,803

124,003 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,393,874 $ 1,350,420 $ 1,336,190 COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







UNAUDITED













(Dollars in thousands) For the year ended

2018

2017

2016 Interest and dividend income













Interest and fees on loans $ 46,291

$ 40,301 $ 35,998 Interest and fees on PCI loans

5,222



5,733

6,230 Interest on federal funds sold

5



1

- Interest on deposits in other banks

303



196

122 Interest and dividends on securities













Taxable

5,258



4,682

4,696 Nontaxable

2,162



2,402

2,249 Total interest and dividend income

59,241



53,315

49,295 Interest expense













Interest on deposits

10,257



7,897

6,382 Interest on borrowed funds

1,797



1,302

1,438 Total interest expense

12,054



9,199

7,820















Net interest income

47,187



44,116

41,475















Provision for loan losses

-



550

166 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

47,187



43,566

41,309















Noninterest income













Service charges and fees

2,510



2,236

2,005 Gain on securities transactions, net

70



210

634 Gain on sale of loans

118



-

- Income on bank owned life insurance

735



759

719 Mortgage loan income

319



242

606 Other

711



625

649 Total noninterest income

4,463



4,072

4,613















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

21,477



19,423

18,261 Occupancy expenses

3,188



3,130

2,737 Equipment expenses

1,398



1,144

999 FDIC assessment

776



726

823 Data processing fees

2,122



1,923

1,674 Amortization of intangibles

-



898

1,907 Other real estate expenses, net

113



162

175 Other operating expenses

5,803



6,126

5,608 Total noninterest expense

34,877



33,532

32,184















Income before income taxes

16,773



14,106

13,738 Income tax expense

3,085



6,903

3,816 Net income $ 13,688

$ 7,203 $ 9,922 COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















UNAUDITED



















(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended



31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Jun-18

31-Mar-18

31-Dec-17 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans $ 12,169 $ 11,893 $ 11,353 $ 10,876 $ 10,625 Interest and fees on PCI loans

1,285

1,265

1,274

1,398

1,378 Interest on federal funds sold

4

-

1

-

- Interest on deposits in other banks

100

94

69

40

53 Interest and dividends on securities



















Taxable

1,442

1,364

1,266

1,186

1,105 Nontaxable

508

528

547

579

597 Total interest and dividend income

15,508

15,144

14,510

14,079

13,758 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

3,060

2,699

2,355

2,143

2,121 Interest on borrowed funds

355

465

508

469

388 Total interest expense

3,415

3,164

2,863

2,612

2,509





















Net interest income

12,093

11,980

11,647

11,467

11,249





















Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

-

400 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

12,093

11,980

11,647

11,467

10,849





















Noninterest income



















Service charges and fees

692

626

611

581

572 Gain (loss) on securities transactions, net

(12)

68

(16)

30

30 Gain on sale of loans

-

65

53

-

- Income on bank owned life insurance

184

184

184

183

187 Mortgage loan income

31

97

80

111

79 Other

189

171

223

128

177 Total noninterest income

1,084

1,211

1,135

1,033

1,045





















Noninterest expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

5,580

5,029

5,019

5,849

4,990 Occupancy expenses

827

780

769

812

801 Equipment expenses

374

366

344

314

295 FDIC assessment

177

195

198

206

176 Data processing fees

655

482

499

486

457 Amortization of intangibles

-

-

-

-

20 Other real estate expenses, net

(45)

63

45

50

64 Other operating expenses

1,465

1,376

1,313

1,649

1,515 Total noninterest expense

9,033

8,291

8,187

9,366

8,318





















Income before income taxes

4,144

4,900

4,595

3,134

3,576 Income tax expense

787

945

813

540

4,216 Net income (loss) $ 3,357 $ 3,955 $ 3,782 $ 2,594 $ (640) COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION



























NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

































(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





































Three months ended December 31, 2018



Three months ended December 31, 2017





Average Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid



Average

Balance Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid

ASSETS:



































Loans, including fees $ 975,428

$ 12,169

4.95 %

$ 911,188

$ 10,625

4.63 %

PCI loans, including fees

38,489



1,285

13.06





44,616



1,378

12.08



Total loans

1,013,917



13,454

5.26





955,804



12,003

4.98



Interest bearing bank balances

16,761



100

2.36





15,681



53

1.35



Federal funds sold

725



4

2.11





85



-

1.24



Securities (taxable)

181,192



1,442

3.18





177,772



1,105

2.49



Securities (tax exempt)(1)

70,907



643

3.63





84,412



904

4.28



Total earning assets

1,283,502



15,643

4.84





1,233,754



14,065

4.52



Allowance for loan losses

(9,126)















(8,788)













Non-earning assets

94,478















91,810













Total assets $ 1,368,854













$ 1,316,776

















































LIABILITIES AND



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Demand - interest bearing $ 159,645

$ 88

0.22



$ 150,289

$ 72

0.19



Savings and money market

220,391



284

0.51





237,105



306

0.51



Time deposits

619,116



2,688

1.72





557,669



1,743

1.24



Total interest bearing deposits

999,152



3,060

1.22





945,063



2,121

0.89



Short-term borrowings

2,156



15

2.74





3,221



16

1.92



FHLB and other borrowings

64,831



340

2.08





88,258



372

1.68



Total interest bearing liabilities

1,066,139



3,415

1.27





1,036,542



2,509

0.96



Noninterest bearing deposits

161,720















147,968













Other liabilities

6,891















5,737













Total liabilities

1,234,750















1,190,247













Shareholders' equity

134,104















126,529













Total liabilities and



































shareholders' equity $ 1,368,854













$ 1,316,776













Net interest earnings





$ 12,228













$ 11,556







Interest spread











3.57 %













3.56 %

Net interest margin











3.78 %













3.72 %







































Tax-equivalent adjustment:



































Securities





$ 135













$ 307











































(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 34% for 2017.











































COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION























NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

































(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





































Year ended December 31, 2018



Year ended December 31, 2017





Average Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid



Average

Balance Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid

ASSETS:



































Loans, including fees $ 960,978

$ 46,291

4.82 %

$ 870,258

$ 40,301

4.63 %

PCI loans, including fees

40,641



5,222

12.85





47,983



5,733

11.95



Total loans

1,001,619



51,513

5.14





918,241



46,034

5.01



Interest bearing bank balances

13,995



303

2.16





15,618



196

1.26



Federal funds sold

242



5

2.03





94



1

1.11



Securities (taxable)

178,086



5,258

2.95





181,476



4,682

2.58



Securities (tax exempt)(1)

75,741



2,737

3.61





85,305



3,639

4.27



Total earning assets

1,269,683



59,816

4.71





1,200,734



54,552

4.54



Allowance for loan losses

(9,198)















(9,431)













Non-earning assets

92,621















89,904













Total assets $ 1,353,106













$ 1,281,207

















































LIABILITIES AND



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Demand - interest bearing $ 156,541

$ 325

0.21



$ 139,620

$ 260

0.19



Savings and money market

230,637



1,187

0.51





216,149



880

0.41



Time deposits

581,619



8,745

1.50





574,630



6,757

1.18



Total interest bearing deposits

968,797



10,257

1.06





930,399



7,897

0.85



Short-term borrowings

2,856



65

2.28





1,556



25

1.58



FHLB and other borrowings

90,966



1,732

1.90





85,127



1,277

1.50



Total interest bearing liabilities

1,062,619



12,054

1.13





1,017,082



9,199

0.90



Noninterest bearing deposits

155,003















136,674













Other liabilities

6,219















5,550













Total liabilities

1,223,841















1,159,306













Shareholders' equity

129,265















121,901













Total liabilities and shareholders'



































equity $ 1,353,106













$ 1,281,207













Net interest earnings





$ 47,762













$ 45,353







Interest spread











3.58 %













3.64 %

Net interest margin











3.76 %













3.78 %







































Tax-equivalent adjustment:



































Securities





$ 576













$ 1,237











































(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 34%.















View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-bankers-trust-corporation-reports-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-year-2018-300784229.html SOURCE Community Bankers Trust Corporation

© PRNewswire 2019 0 Latest news "Companies" 06:33a SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K) AQ 06:31a EXACTEARTH : Announces Q4 and Year-End Fiscal 2018 Financial Results AQ 06:31a MY VISION IS TO CREATE SOMETHING OF GREAT VALUE TO THE WORLD : Mahmood Ahmadu, Founder – OIS BU 06:31a RAND CAPITAL : Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by East Asset Management and Establishment of External Management Structure BU 06:31a NORTHERN 3 VCT : Director/PDMR Shareholding AQ 06:31a ACCESS NATIONAL : Finishes Year with Exceptional Loan Growth BU 06:31a D.R. HORTON, INC. : America's Builder, Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 Per Share BU 06:30a NOVARTIS : Swiss drugmaker Novartis to build inventory ahead of Brexit RE 06:30a AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : Reporters Higher Profit Led By Volume, Pricing DJ 06:29a Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise RE