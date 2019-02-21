Community Brands : Solutions Win Additional Learning Management Awards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software for associations, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations, today announced that its Crowd Wisdom and Freestone learning management systems (LMS) have both received 2019 Best Learning System Awards from independent research firm Talented Learning. Crowd Wisdom powers advanced online professional education programs, and Freestone specializes in the capture and delivery of live online learning events.

Selected from among hundreds of learning systems considered in the award process, the company's Crowd Wisdom and Freestone solutions were both named winners in the category of top Continuing Education Systems. Crowd Wisdom was also selected as a winner in the award's other category of Corporate Extended Enterprise Systems, which honors learning systems used to train an organization's external audiences such as customers, partners, suppliers or contractors. The company's solutions have been recognized each year Talented Learning has announced winners, beginning with the inaugural awards in 2015.

"Professional development and continuing education begin with learner engagement and experience, and that's the priority of these solutions," shared Tristan Jordan, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Careers and Education Solutions at Community Brands. "We're honored to have not one, but both of our learning platforms recognized by the highly respected team at Talented Learning. It's a distinction that speaks to the collaborative development approach we have with customers and the strength of our research and development teams in understanding the needs of the market."

As part of the award, Talented Learning shared that Crowd Wisdom "is a great choice for organizations that want to generate revenue from professional development, certification, test preparation and other continuing education offerings." The solution sees more than 12 million enrollments per year.

"With the Crowd Wisdom learning management system, it's incredibly easy for us to track large numbers of learners and send completion certificates directly to them when they complete their courses, stated David Kestenbaum, Director of Certification for Sustainable Transportation at the University of Vermont, a longtime Crowd Wisdom customer. "So far, nearly 7,000 drivers have taken courses using Crowd Wisdom, and by taking these online courses, we have helped companies save up to $7 million annually."

The company's Freestone solution is a favorite among organizations who want to capture live events, host webcasts, and stream on-demand content through a media-rich platform built for learning and credentialing. Talented Learning included a description, which notes that "Freestone is special because it's not just technology. It's actually a hybrid solution that bundles essential tools with production personnel who help schedule, promote, broadcast, moderate, record, develop, host and administer engaging interactive content."

Unique for learning platforms, these two award-winning learning solutions are integrated with each other; individuals can view webcasts and other media content hosted by Freestone within Crowd Wisdom as part of a curriculum. The companion solutions have expanded beyond traditional LMS systems by focusing on content quality, even offering content creation services from instructional designers who develop and publish courses and surveys for clients. Together, these solutions have been recognized by several independent analysts and have won awards in multiple categories.

Crowd Wisdom and Freestone are part of an end-to-end software suite for associations, announced by Community Brands six months ago. The suite includes an integrated set of solutions that span learning management, career and job board solutions, association management systems (AMS), event management technology, and payment and E-commerce services. Associations using this software serve more than 50 million members.

Integrating learning management technology with other key association technologies continues to be a focus for

Community Brands. Announced two months ago, Crowd Wisdom and YM Careers, the company's career and job board solution, deepened integration and enabled associations to promote relevant professional development courses to individuals who visit the association's job board. Courses are dynamically shown based on job search queries and keywords within a job seeker's resume. An individual's activity on the job board and in the learning platform is then sent to the association's membership software so that future interactions can be personalized.

