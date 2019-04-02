Community Health Network decides for C-RAD's innovative SIGRT solution

C-RAD and Community Health Network announced today an agreement to equip three of their cancer centers located in the state of Indiana with C-RAD’s surface tracking solution based on Catalyst and Sentinel 4DCT.

Community Cancer Centers are collaborating with the MD Anderson Cancer Network®, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center. Community Health Network is Central Indiana’s leader in providing convenient access to exceptional healthcare services1.

The Catalyst™ system will be delivered with the complete software suite with modules for Respiratory Gating, Patient Setup and Positioning and Motion Monitoring. The C-RAD SIGRT solution provides a continuous monitoring of the patient during a treatment fraction. Patient motion above a clinically defined threshold will interrupt the treatment beam.

C-RAD Sentinel 4DCT is an easy-to-use, laser-based optical surface scanning system with functionality for 4D CT reconstruction and gated imaging in a CT room. It also provides reference images for patient positioning.

“We are excited that Community Health Network selected C-RAD as the partner for the implementation of their SIGRT program.” says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, “We see that the demand for accurate patient positioning is continuously increasing worldwide. C-RAD with its world leading SIGRT technology is in an excellent position to support the customer with an outstanding product and top service.”

The total order amounts to a total of approximately 11 MSEK and includes the delivery of the systems and service contracts. Delivery and installation of this technology is expected to commence in the second quarter 2019. The project has been booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2019.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

