Community Health Plan of Washington : Names Paul Sherman Chief Medical Officer

With nearly 30 years of clinical leadership experience, Sherman will
ensure highest quality managed care for Apple Health and Medicare members
Dr. Paul Sherman has been appointed Chief Medical Officer at Community
Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), Washington’s only local
not-for-profit Medicaid and Medicare managed care plan.
“As a seasoned physician, Paul brings extensive expertise in managed
care to Community Health Plan of Washington,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of
Community Health Plan of Washington. “Paul will be a tremendous asset to
the team, and I look forward to working with him to identify innovative
strategies to meet the needs of our members and providers.”
In his new role, Sherman will provide strategic direction and oversight
to ensure CHPW’s continued delivery of high quality accessible managed
care services across Washington communities. He will also serve as the
principal liaison between CHPW and providers in matters such as the
expansion of quality improvement initiatives, health equity
opportunities, best clinical practices, and population health programs.
“I was attracted to Community Health Plan of Washington because of both
the company’s mission and its people,” said Paul Sherman, Community
Health Plan of Washington’s new Chief Medical Officer. “This is truly a
mission-driven organization. I’m proud to work with our community health
centers and other local partners to help strengthen our communities by
addressing their medical, behavioral health, and social determinant
needs—with the goal of improving overall health and well-being.”
Sherman joins CHPW from Kaiser Permanente of Washington, where he was
responsible for the statewide care delivery system and the oversight of
1,200 employed clinicians. He held various leadership roles at Group
Health, including Executive Medical Director of the Group Practice,
Executive Medical Director of the Health Plan, Seattle District Medical
Director, and Chief of Pediatrics.
Sherman is a board-certified pediatrician with a Bachelor of Science
from the University of Notre Dame and a Doctorate of Medicine from Johns
Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and
residency at Seattle Children’s and obtained his Master of Health
Administration at the University of Washington.
Sherman currently serves on the board of directors for Seattle
Counseling Service where he works to provide accessible behavioral
health services for LGBTQ communities in Seattle and King County.
About CHPW
Founded in 1992 by a network of community health centers in Washington
state, Community Health Plan of Washington is a community-governed,
local not-for-profit health plan. CHPW’s mission is to deliver
accessible managed care services that meet the needs and improve the
health of our communities. CHPW believes in the power of community; when
people stand together, they stand stronger and are able to help each
other reach their best health. CHPW serves approximately 270,000 members
through Medicaid and Medicare programs across the state. To learn more,
