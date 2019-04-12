Community Health Plan of Washington : Names Paul Sherman Chief Medical Officer

With nearly 30 years of clinical leadership experience, Sherman will ensure highest quality managed care for Apple Health and Medicare members

Dr. Paul Sherman has been appointed Chief Medical Officer at Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), Washington’s only local not-for-profit Medicaid and Medicare managed care plan.

“As a seasoned physician, Paul brings extensive expertise in managed care to Community Health Plan of Washington,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington. “Paul will be a tremendous asset to the team, and I look forward to working with him to identify innovative strategies to meet the needs of our members and providers.”

In his new role, Sherman will provide strategic direction and oversight to ensure CHPW’s continued delivery of high quality accessible managed care services across Washington communities. He will also serve as the principal liaison between CHPW and providers in matters such as the expansion of quality improvement initiatives, health equity opportunities, best clinical practices, and population health programs.

“I was attracted to Community Health Plan of Washington because of both the company’s mission and its people,” said Paul Sherman, Community Health Plan of Washington’s new Chief Medical Officer. “This is truly a mission-driven organization. I’m proud to work with our community health centers and other local partners to help strengthen our communities by addressing their medical, behavioral health, and social determinant needs—with the goal of improving overall health and well-being.”

Sherman joins CHPW from Kaiser Permanente of Washington, where he was responsible for the statewide care delivery system and the oversight of 1,200 employed clinicians. He held various leadership roles at Group Health, including Executive Medical Director of the Group Practice, Executive Medical Director of the Health Plan, Seattle District Medical Director, and Chief of Pediatrics.

Sherman is a board-certified pediatrician with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Notre Dame and a Doctorate of Medicine from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Seattle Children’s and obtained his Master of Health Administration at the University of Washington.

Sherman currently serves on the board of directors for Seattle Counseling Service where he works to provide accessible behavioral health services for LGBTQ communities in Seattle and King County.

To learn more about CHPW visit chpw.org.

About CHPW

Founded in 1992 by a network of community health centers in Washington state, Community Health Plan of Washington is a community-governed, local not-for-profit health plan. CHPW’s mission is to deliver accessible managed care services that meet the needs and improve the health of our communities. CHPW believes in the power of community; when people stand together, they stand stronger and are able to help each other reach their best health. CHPW serves approximately 270,000 members through Medicaid and Medicare programs across the state. To learn more, visit chpw.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

