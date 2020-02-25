Log in
Community Health of South Florida, Inc. Selects Orb Health to Expand Access and Improve the Health of Chronically Ill Patient Population

02/25/2020 | 09:08am EST

CHI is using Orb Health’s Collaborative Virtual Care™ to expand CCM care capacity and drive unprecedented patient outcomes while driving down the cost curve of healthcare

Orb Health today announced that Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) has chosen Orb Health’s patient-centric Collaborative Virtual Care solution and services to deliver Chronic Care Management and more to their diverse, chronically ill patient population. By adding these services, CHI will seamlessly extend its care capacity, strengthen patient relationships between visits, and efficiently coordinate their broad spectrum of care. The move is aimed at improving patient outcomes, reducing emergency department utilization, hospitalizations, while reducing the cost of value-based care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005327/en/

“CHI is known for its innovative health care. We’re excited that a provider of this caliber has selected Orb Health for Chronic Care Management,” said Bryan Krastins, CEO at Orb Health. “We look forward to helping CHI achieve the transformative results other Orb Health customers have realized.”

Orb Health’s Collaborative Virtual Care™ enables the high-performance delivery of reimbursed Medicare services such as Chronic Care Management and more as a virtual extension of the practice using integrated best practices. An independent Patient Outcomes study on the real-world results of Orb Health’s solution showed a 54% decrease in Emergency Department (ED) visits for Chronic Care patients with 6 or more chronic conditions within 9 months of implementation resulting in $6.22 million of projected annual Medicare savings per 1,000 patients.

“CHI is committed to providing patient-centric care for those patients who are most at risk. Adding Chronic Care Management to our extensive list of services is critical to improving the health of those patients,” said Brodes H. Hartley, Jr., CHI President and CEO. “This partnership with Orb Health enables us to deliver this much needed high-quality service.”

About Orb Health

Orb Health is based in Richardson, Texas and partners with leading Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Community Health Centers (RHCs), and Revenue Cycle Management firms to improve patient outcomes and accelerate value-based profitability through Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, and more. Our industry-leading Collaborative Virtual Care™ solution enables providers to seamlessly increase care capacity that delivers coordinated, reimbursable, patient-centric Chronic Care Management as an extension of the practice without requiring additional staff, applications, or office space. All stakeholders in the patient’s outcome work as a cohesive unit through a holistic approach that drives significantly improved patient outcomes and satisfaction while increasing reimbursements and lowering the cost curve of healthcare.

Learn more at https://orbhealth.com/.

About Community Health of South Florida, Inc.

Community Health of South Florida Inc. is a non-profit health center with 11 health centers and 35 school-based health centers. Since 1971, CHI has ensured access to high quality convenient healthcare for all, regardless of income level or insurance status. Services include primary care, pediatrics, OB/GYN, Urgent Care, Dental, Radiology, Vision, Laboratory services, Pharmacy, Transportation and more. CHI is the recipient of the Governor’s Sterling Award. It is accredited by the Joint Commission and is also accredited as a patient centered medical home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. CHI is designated as a behavioral health medical home. In addition, CHI is home to the Brodes H. Hartley Jr. Teaching Health Center, training the next generation of doctors in family medicine and psychiatry.

Learn more at https://www.chisouthfl.org/.


© Business Wire 2020
