Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. : Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 10:32am EDT

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink Marketplace: CMHF), announced today a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share, declared on April 17, 2020. This cash dividend is payable on May 8, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, MD with locations in Crofton, Oakland and Cumberland, MD.  For more information visit http://mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-1st-quarter-2020-dividend-301042818.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aDGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: Westgrund Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: ADO Properties S.A.
EQ
10:54aMACTER INTERNATIONAL : Board of directors meeting of Macter International Limited
AQ
10:54aHABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Board Meeting in Progress of Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
AQ
10:54aASKARI LIFE ASSURANCE : Board of directors meeting of Askari Life Assurance Company Limited
AQ
10:54aAMRELI STEELS : Board of directors meeting of Amreli Steels Limited
AQ
10:54aBILAL FIBRES : Board of directors meeting of Bilal Fibres Limited
AQ
10:54aNAZIR COTTON MILLS : Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Nazir Cotton Mills Limited
AQ
10:54aGATRON INDUSTRIES : Board of directors meeting of Gatron Industries Limited
AQ
10:54aPAKISTAN TOBACCO : Annual general meeting of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited to be held on May 08, 2020
AQ
10:54aPOPULAR ISLAMIC MODARABA : Board of directors meeting of Popular Islamic Modaraba
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group