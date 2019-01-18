Log in
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. : Announces 4th Quarter 2018 Dividend

01/18/2019 | 02:10pm EST

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink Marketplace: CMHF), announced today a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share, declared on January 18, 2019. This cash dividend is payable on February 8, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2019.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Middletown Maryland. Its' wholly-owned subsidiary, Middletown Valley Bank, conducts full service commercial and retail banking services through six branches located in Frederick and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Brian M. Ropp
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(301) 371-3029

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-4th-quarter-2018-dividend-300781023.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
