Community Heritage Financial, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

07/17/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on August 7, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2020.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiaries Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland, as well as a loan production office in Garrett County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland.  For more information visit http://mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-second-quarter-2020-dividend-301095673.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
