Community Hospice & Palliative Care : Continues to Expand In Its 40th Year

04/10/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Now in its 40th year, Community Hospice & Palliative Care continues to expand, holding a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, April 11, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in Gainesville to open its third office in North Central Florida, and its seventh office throughout its 16-county service area. The Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Alachua County (greater Gainesville) office ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow at 4011 NW 43rd Street, Suite B, Gainesville, FL, 32606.

In 2017, Community Hospice & Palliative Care was granted a license by the Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA) to expand its service area from five counties (Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns) in Northeast Florida to an additional 11 counties (Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Putnam, Suwannee, and Union) in North Central Florida for a total service area of 16 counties.

“My goal over the last thirty-one years has always been to make sure our organization is a vital part of the communities we serve,” said Susan Ponder-Stansel, President and CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. “As one of the largest nonprofit hospice organizations in the nation, we have a variety of care programs and services that extend beyond the traditional offerings of a hospice organization. These include: services for seriously ill children, special caregiver support programs, programs to honor veterans of the military, and assistance in making your wishes for care known. We look forward to continuing to bring these and many more programs and services to our communities for many years to come.”

Construction and ribbon cutting plans for a new Clay County office and community space in 2019 are underway on what will be Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s eighth office. Also taking place this year will be ribbon cuttings for the Stephen R. Chapman Family Community Campus in St. Johns County (greater St. Augustine), and the Douglas Hospice Center for Caring in Baptist Medical Center Downtown in Duval County. For more about Community Hospice’s programs and services, visit www.CommunityHospice.com.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979 in Northeast Florida near Georgia, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. In 2017, the organization expanded to serve 11 additional counties in North Central Florida. During its 40-year history, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has served over 200,000 adults and children. Thanks to the support of nearly 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,500 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its eight inpatient care centers. The organization is committed to improving the quality of life for patients and their families and to be the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in our communities. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care whose main office is located at 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32257, go to CommunityHospice.com.


© Business Wire 2019
