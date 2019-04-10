Community Hospice & Palliative Care : Continues to Expand In Its 40th Year

Now in its 40th year, Community Hospice & Palliative Care
continues to expand, holding a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, April
11, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in Gainesville to open its third office in North
Central Florida, and its seventh office throughout its 16-county service
area. The Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Alachua County (greater
Gainesville) office ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow at 4011
NW 43rd Street, Suite B, Gainesville, FL, 32606.
In 2017, Community Hospice & Palliative Care was
granted a license by the Agency for Health Care Administration
(ACHA) to expand its service area from five counties (Baker, Clay,
Duval, Nassau and St. Johns) in Northeast Florida to an additional 11
counties (Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton,
Lafayette, Levy, Putnam, Suwannee, and Union) in North Central Florida
for a total service area of 16 counties.
“My goal over the last thirty-one years has always been to make sure our
organization is a vital part of the communities we serve,” said Susan
Ponder-Stansel, President and CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative
Care. “As one of the largest nonprofit hospice organizations in the
nation, we have a variety of care programs and services that extend
beyond the traditional offerings of a hospice organization. These
include: services for seriously
ill children, special caregiver support programs, programs to honor
veterans of the military, and assistance in making
your wishes for care known. We look forward to continuing to bring
these and many more programs and services to our communities for many
years to come.”
Construction and ribbon cutting plans for a new Clay County office and
community space in 2019 are underway on what will be Community Hospice &
Palliative Care’s eighth office. Also taking place this year will be
ribbon cuttings for the Stephen
R. Chapman Family Community Campus in St. Johns County (greater St.
Augustine), and the Douglas Hospice Center for Caring in Baptist Medical
Center Downtown in Duval County. For more about Community Hospice’s
programs and services, visit www.CommunityHospice.com.
About Community Hospice & Palliative Care
Established in 1979 in Northeast Florida near Georgia, Community
Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative
and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the
diverse needs of the communities it serves. In 2017, the organization
expanded to serve 11 additional counties in North Central Florida.
During its 40-year history, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has
served over 200,000 adults and children. Thanks to the support of nearly
1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps
approximately 1,500 patients per day to live better with advanced
illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in
hospitals and at its eight inpatient care centers. The organization is
committed to improving the quality of life for patients and their
families and to be the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in our
communities. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To
learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice &
Palliative Care whose main office is located at 4266 Sunbeam Road,
Jacksonville, Florida, 32257, go to CommunityHospice.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005689/en/