Community Hospice of Texas and Providence Hospice Professionals Partner with Turn-Key Health to Deploy Specialized Community-Based Palliative Care Program

The Community Hospice of Texas and Providence Hospice (CHOT) and its highly trained, skilled palliative care professionals are partnering with Turn-Key Health to implement a specialized community-based palliative care program that provides health plan members sustainable high-quality in-home care in the North Central Texas area.

Victoria Jingle, CEO, CHOT, says, “As a progressive healthcare organization, we recognize this as an opportunity to facilitate better coordinated care for the Medicare Advantage plan members in the 25 counties in the North Central Texas area. Our entire organization is excited to collaborate with Turn-Key Health because it provides us with an opportunity to engage sooner with community members who can really benefit from the expert palliative care we provide for our patients.”

Turn-Key’s Palliative Illness Management (PIM) solution is designed for health plan members who are experiencing a serious or advanced illness by providing an extra level of supportive care to the patient and caregiver where they live.

“The CHOT palliative care team focuses on helping health plan members and their families integrate health and social services to support independence at home and reduce caregiver burdens,” says Greer Myers, president, Turn-Key Health, an Enclara Healthcare company that delivers a community-based palliative solution to health plans, provider organizations and their members with a serious or advanced illness. “They provide medication and disease-specific education, elicit and clarify goals of care, assist in the completion of advance care plans and facilitate shared decision making. This improves quality of remaining life and decreases caregiver burden.”

The comprehensive PIM solution provides palliative member identification, engagement, and care management to health plans. This approach moves from the traditional referral model to one that utilizes predictive analytics and a proprietary algorithm to identify members earlier in their disease trajectory who would benefit from outreach and enrollment. Specialized hospice and palliative care practitioners engage with those members using Turn-Key’s proprietary palliative platform, which provides structured processes, embedded workflows and assessments to support care. The enrolled members are managed within the platform, allowing for standardization, as well as quality oversight and management of member populations. This structured approach solves for the problems of poor quality, low satisfaction and extreme high cost during the last 6-18 months of life.

About Community Healthcare of Texas

As the largest not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider in Texas, Community Healthcare of Texas has been providing end-of-life care for adult and pediatric patients since 1996. With six office locations and three Hospice Inpatient Facilities, Community Healthcare of Texas serves 25 counties in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Waco areas. Community Healthcare of Texas brings over 23 years of adult and pediatric care experience offering hospice care, palliative care, education, child life specialists, emotional and spiritual support and grief care to families as they travel the path of terminal illness. Community Hospice of Texas dba Community Healthcare of Texas is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program, Inc. (CHAP), which sets the highest standards for community and home-based health services and products. Please visit www.chot.org to learn more about Community Healthcare of Texas.

About Turn-Key Health

Turn-Key Health, an Enclara Healthcare company, serves health plans, provider organizations and their members who are experiencing a serious or advanced illness. Its Palliative Illness Management™ (PIM™) model introduces a new, innovative option to improve care quality, address costs and reduce burdens associated with life-limiting illnesses. Visit www.turn-keyhealth.com.

