Community Leaders and Education Experts to Celebrate School Choice in Maine

01/19/2019 | 08:01am EST

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community leaders and education experts are hosting a reception to celebrate school choice in Maine. The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Gov. Hill Mansion, Lincoln Room. Speakers will include students and administrators, as well as Roger Brainerd, executive director of the Maine Association of Charter Schools. 

This celebration coincides with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"PublicSchoolOptions is so excited to partner with NSCW in Maine. Our Virtual School Spotlight events around the country are an effort to highlight the important work that our virtual schools are doing, and we are grateful for Maine's continued support for virtual and brick and mortar charter schools," said Colleen Cook, board member of PublicSchoolOptions.

The event is open to media and the public.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com, or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-leaders-and-education-experts-to-celebrate-school-choice-in-maine-300777326.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week


© PRNewswire 2019
