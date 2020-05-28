Log in
Community Lenders to Get $10 Billion of PPP Small Business Loans

05/28/2020 | 11:17am EDT

By Amara Omeokwe

WASHINGTON -- Federal agencies said they would set aside $10 billion of the remaining funds in a small-business coronavirus relief loan program for community lenders that target underserved borrowers.

The set-aside money will be designated for loans under the $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program that will be made through Community Development Financial Institutions, or CDFI, the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration said. CDFIs have an express mission of lending to low-income borrowers, along with other groups that are often underserved by traditional banking institutions.

"We have received bipartisan support for dedicating these funds for CDFIs to ensure that traditionally underserved communities have every opportunity to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before," Treasury Secretary Steven Mncuhin said in a statement.

The Paycheck Protection Program offers forgivable loans meant to help small businesses weather the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Banks and other lenders issue the loans, and the SBA guarantees them.

The 305 CDFIs participating in the program had issued nearly 95,000 loans worth more than $7 billion as of May 23, SBA data show.

The move to earmark funds for CDFIs follows public backlash aimed at the Paycheck Protection Program after a rocky start in early April.

Many small firms initially reported being unable to access the program, as some lenders prioritized customers with existing relationships. Meanwhile, several large companies were able to receive the loans, although several have since returned the money after the Treasury Department said the program wasn't intended for companies with adequate access to other sources of capital.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) in a statement thanked Mr. Mnuchin for the set-aside for CDFIs and pushed for further earmarked funding to expand lending to minority borrowers.

Write to Amara Omeokwe at amara.omeokwe@wsj.com

