Community Partners in Flatbush Host Free Thanksgiving Luncheon for Those in Need

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, culinary students from Erasmus High School prepared and served a community feast for the 3rd annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Kings Theatre. Members of the Flatbush community came together for a free Thanksgiving meal thanks to a partnership among the Flatbush Avenue & Church Avenue BID, Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus, Stop & Shop, Kings Theatre and the 70th Precinct.

As part of their culinary school curriculum, the students from Erasmus High School created a Thanksgiving menu, and with a $2,000 gift card donation from Stop & Shop, purchased all the food needed to prepare and serve more than 450 free Thanksgiving meals to the Flatbush community.

“As the neighborhood grocery store in Flatbush, it’s paramount for Stop & Shop to give back to the community we call home,” said Stefanie Shuman, Manager, External Communications & Community Relations. “Stop & Shop is proud to sponsor this event ensuring Flatbush residents can have a hot meal this Thanksgiving.”

“The entire Academy of Hospitality and Tourism community, especially our students, is proud to be a part of this wonderful event,” said Assistant Principal of the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus, Luke Fitzgibbon. “The Thanksgiving Luncheon provides an opportunity for our students to showcase the skills and knowledge they have gained in their classes, while giving back by preparing a hot, home cooked meal for the community. Not only do we look forward to this event every year, but we also look forward to being a part of this tradition for years to come.”

“I am so pleased to be hosting the Thanksgiving Day Luncheon for the 3rd year at Kings Theatre,” said Stefanie Tomlin, General Manager of Kings Theatre. “We believe it is our mandate to serve this beautiful, vibrant community we’ve been blessed to be a part of for 90 years. It’s been a joy to watch the Luncheon grow from year to year and I am grateful to our partners and all of the volunteers who work so hard to make this event happen. My family and I look forward to starting our day in service of others each Thanksgiving.”

“The Flatbush Avenue Business Improvement District, along with Stop & Shop and the 70th Precinct, has been holding this annual community Thanksgiving luncheon for several decades,” said Lauren Elvers Collins, Executive Director, Flatbush Ave. BID & Church Avenue BID. “We were thrilled three years ago when we needed a new location and the Kings Theatre enthusiastically adopted the event to keep it going. Since then, the event has grown each year, now enlisting the cooking skills of culinary students from Erasmus' Academy of Hospitality & Tourism and volunteers from Stop & Shop, local businesses, and the community.”

