Community Rally At Assembly Public Safety Committee Chairman Jones-Sawyer's District Office

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (LADAPA) and Liam's Life Foundation will hold a rally to support the passage of AB 1713 (Liam's Law). The state bill, that seeks to reduce the legal alcohol limit for California motorists from .08 BAC to .05 BAC., needs to pass by April 23, 2019, through the Jones-Sawyer-Chaired Assembly Public Safety Committee.

Rally / Media Event

When: Wednesday April 17, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Wallis Annenberg Building - 700 Exposition Park Drive, LA 90037

Who

Mishel Eder , Liam's Life Foundation

, Liam's Life Foundation Marcus Kowal , Liam's Life Foundation

, Liam's Life Foundation Genesis Jerez , Chair, Coalition to Prevent Alcohol-Related Harms in LA Metro (COPalm)

, Chair, Coalition to Prevent Alcohol-Related Harms in LA Metro (COPalm) Koreatown Youth & Community Center (KYCC)

Alcohol Justice

Tarzana Treatment Center

Why

Mishel Eder and Marchs Kowal lost their 15 month-old son Liam to a drunk driver in 2016

and Marchs Kowal lost their 15 month-old son Liam to a drunk driver in 2016 According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NTHSA) 1,120 people died in impaired driving crashes in California in 2017

in 2017 Most people are impaired at .05 BAC

If .05 BAC is implemented in California , alcohol-related deaths will be reduced from 5 to 18 percent

, alcohol-related deaths will be reduced from 5 to 18 percent Over one hundred countries worldwide have reduced BAC limits to .05 or less

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety, National Safety Council, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), recommend and support .05 BAC

Read: California suffers over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths and $34 billion in costs annually.

L.A. DAPA Member Organizations

Alcohol Justice

Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

California Alcohol Policy Alliance

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Copalm

Institute For Public Strategies

Koreatown Youth & Community Center

P3 Partnership For A Positive Pomona

Paso Por Paso , Inc.

, Inc. Pueblo Y Salud, Inc.

Spa-2 Communities In Action

Social Model Recovery Services

Tarzana Treatment Centers

United Coalition East Prevention Project

The Wall Las Memorias Project

Women Against Gun Violence

Women's Christian Temperance Union

CONTACT: Raul Verdugo 310 689-9401

Marcus Kowal 424 210-1555

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-rally-at-assembly-public-safety-committee-chairman-jones-sawyers-district-office-300833375.html

SOURCE Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance