Community Rally At Assembly Public Safety Committee Chairman Jones-Sawyer's District Office

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (LADAPA) and Liam's Life Foundation will hold a rally to support the passage of AB 1713 (Liam's Law). The state bill, that seeks to reduce the legal alcohol limit for California motorists from .08 BAC to .05 BAC., needs to pass by April 23, 2019, through the Jones-Sawyer-Chaired Assembly Public Safety Committee.
Rally / Media Event
- When: Wednesday April 17, 2019
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Location: Wallis Annenberg Building - 700 Exposition Park Drive, LA 90037
Who
- Mishel Eder, Liam's Life Foundation
- Marcus Kowal, Liam's Life Foundation
- Genesis Jerez, Chair, Coalition to Prevent Alcohol-Related Harms in LA Metro (COPalm)
- Koreatown Youth & Community Center (KYCC)
- Alcohol Justice
- Tarzana Treatment Center
Why
- Mishel Eder and Marchs Kowal lost their 15 month-old son Liam to a drunk driver in 2016
- According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NTHSA) 1,120 people died in impaired driving crashes in California in 2017
- Most people are impaired at .05 BAC
- If .05 BAC is implemented in California, alcohol-related deaths will be reduced from 5 to 18 percent
- Over one hundred countries worldwide have reduced BAC limits to .05 or less
- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety, National Safety Council, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), recommend and support .05 BAC
- Read: California suffers over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths and $34 billion in costs annually.
L.A. DAPA Member Organizations
- Alcohol Justice
- Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
- California Alcohol Policy Alliance
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Copalm
- Institute For Public Strategies
- Koreatown Youth & Community Center
- P3 Partnership For A Positive Pomona
- Paso Por Paso, Inc.
- Pueblo Y Salud, Inc.
- Spa-2 Communities In Action
- Social Model Recovery Services
- Tarzana Treatment Centers
- United Coalition East Prevention Project
- The Wall Las Memorias Project
- Women Against Gun Violence
- Women's Christian Temperance Union
CONTACT:
Raul Verdugo 310 689-9401
Marcus Kowal 424 210-1555
