Community with Independence Attracts New Team to Cetera

07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Wealth Advisors, a South Dakota based practice has joined Cetera® Advisor Networks LLC as part of the AdvisorNet Financial region. Supporting over $230 Million AUM, the practice is led by Wealth Advisors, Aron Martz, CFA® and Michael Martin, CFP®. The firm embraces a team approach to providing sound financial guidance and planning to its clients. Cetera's community with independence alongside AdvisorNet's proficiency in setting up an independent practice were key factors in their decision to join. 

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)

Aron Martz, CFA® of Point Wealth Advisors said, "As entrepreneurs who have worked together for the last five years, Michael and I knew we wanted to go independent. There's power in community and Cetera and AdvisorNet offer dedicated support and an array of growth-oriented capabilities. We have the unique ability to tap into hands-on regional service backed by the strength and capabilities of a nationwide organization and it's made the launch of our practice more seamless for us and more importantly, for our clients."

"Offering competitive financial solutions while aiding teams in maintaining a unique independent culture is a competitive advantage of our region that's amplified through our relationship with Cetera," said Dan May, President and CEO of AdvisorNet. "We're thrilled to have the Point Wealth Advisors team on board and we're excited for the opportunities ahead."

In addition to embracing independence, Point Wealth Advisors' team of four is looking forward to delivering expanded product solutions and new technology to its clients.

Tom Taylor, President of Cetera Advisor Networks, said, "Achieving that next level of growth can be easier when you have a high-performance team alongside you. Point Wealth Advisors and AdvisorNet are well positioned to learn, grow and thrive together. Cetera is proud to support their unique business models and have them onboard." 

Cetera plans to continue attracting top talent in the financial profession including financial advisors, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a mindset of growth, innovation and enhancing the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience®.

About Cetera Financial Group®
Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera") is a leading network of independent firms empowering the delivery of professional financial advice to individuals, families and company retirement plans across the country through trusted financial advisors and financial institutions. Cetera is the second-largest independent financial advisor network in the nation by number of advisors, as well as a leading provider of retail services to the investment programs of banks and credit unions.

Through its multiple distinct firms, Cetera offers independent and institutions-based advisors the benefits of a large, established broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, while serving advisors and institutions in a way that is customized to their needs and aspirations. Advisor support resources offered through Cetera include award-winning wealth management and advisory platforms, comprehensive broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services, practice management support and innovative technology. For more information, visit cetera.com.

Media Contacts:
Adriana Senior
Cetera Financial Group
310.341.1833
adriana.senior@cetera.com 

Sean Mogle
Finn Partners
cetera@finnpartners.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-with-independence-attracts-new-team-to-cetera-300886422.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group


© PRNewswire 2019
