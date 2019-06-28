CompView : Diversified & SBFO present | Console Furniture Solutions

Video Wall and Visualization Technologies for the Modern Operations Center

Southeast Region Webinar Series | Thursday, August 22, 2 pm ET

Over the past twenty years, the common operating picture (video walls and other visualization technologies) has become one of the most important aspects of a mission critical operations centers. It's not just about the wow-factor; having the capability to see the broader picture during daily operations and especially during the management of a critical event is paramount to making decisions that allow your organization to response faster, improve situational awareness and make more effective decisions.

The past twenty years has seen many changes in the technologies that help to provide this broader picture outlook. Join us for the 'Control Room Best Practices for the Modern Operations Center' webinar to learn more about how you can benefit from the current visualization technologies used in many of today's mission critical environments.