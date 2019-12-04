Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compagnie Générale des établi : DSIO Issues Advisory Providing Guidance and Staff Recommendations for Chief Compliance Officer Annual Report Preparation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 04:00pm EST

December 4, 2019

Washington, DC- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO) today issued an advisory that addresses the preparation of the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Annual Report for futures commission merchants, swap dealers, and major swap participants.

'Clarity is one of the CFTC's core values, and this advisory details what the Division expects to see in our registrants' CCO Annual Reports,' said DSIO Director Joshua Sterling. 'Providing guidance to its registrants is one of DSIO's five core building blocks, along with examination, reporting, enforcement coordination, and rulemaking programs. These building blocks allow DSIO to operate world-class oversight programs as part of the CFTC's vision to be the global standard for sound derivatives regulation. At the same time, we are continuing to take a careful look at how swap dealers are complying with all of their requirements under Dodd-Frank and to understand the root causes and remediation efforts when firms come up short.'

The advisory addresses a number of areas of the CCO Annual Report, including: 1) areas for improvement; 2) material non-compliance issues; 3) financial, managerial, operational, and staffing resources; 4) the certification requirement; 5) furnishing the annual report; and 6) other related matters.

These staff recommendations and guidance follow the publication of a CFTC Final Rule and Guidance in August of 2018 modifying the CCO Annual Report requirements.

'The advisory will help CCOs comply with their regulatory requirements and provide the necessary information to the CFTC in an efficient and useful manner,' said DSIO Associate Director Amanda Olear, who led the agency's effort to create this guidance. 'The CCO Annual Report is an important tool for DSIO to assess its registrants and it is critical that the reports contain the information necessary to fulfill that need.'

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 20:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pSILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pBRACHIUM CAP : IIROC Trading Resumption - BRAC.P
AQ
04:17pSI-BONE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pDRONE AVIATION HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:17pWinsupply acquires Industrial Equipment & Parts, Minnesota-based supplier of heavy industrial pumps
PR
04:17pRADXX : Announces 3rd Annual Award Winners for Outstanding Leadership in Medical Imaging Informatics
PR
04:17pSEMTECH : Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
04:17pHELIX ENERGY : to Participate in Upcoming Events
BU
04:17pAVALARA : Chief Financial Officer Bill Ingram to Join Board of Directors and Ross Tennenbaum to Become Chief Financial Officer on March 31, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group