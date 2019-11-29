Log in
Compagnie Générale des établi : Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid discusses trade with the Finnish business community

11/29/2019 | 01:18am EST

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid participated in a roundtable discussion organised by Finland Chamber of Commerce today, for the Finland business community on investing in the Maldives.

Minister Shahid stated that the Maldives is open for business and emphasized on the importance of increasing and developing a robust cooperation mechanism between the Maldives and the private sector of Finland. Finnish companies, according to the Minister, provide innovative, sustainable solutions, especially involving renewable energy, which is important for low lying island states like the Maldives. Minister Shahid's remarks were followed by a presentation on 'investing in the Maldives' by the Minister of State for Economic Development, Mohamed Iaad Hameed. At the discussion, several businesses from Finland expressed their interest in exploring investment opportunities in the Maldives.

Earlier today, Minister Shahid also met with Marinetek Finland, who provide floating solutions, and discussed on developing sustainable marinas to cater for the diversifying tourism industry. Minister Shahid also attended a luncheon hosted by Wärtsilä, a global leader in smart technologies for the marine and energy markets.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:17:01 UTC
