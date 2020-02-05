Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compagnie de Financement Foncier: Annual Results 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 02:15pm EST

        Press release with effective and complete dissemination

Paris, February 5, 2020

Compagnie de Financement Foncier's Board of Directors met on February 5, 2020 under the chairmanship of Eric FILLIAT, to approve the 2019 annual financial statements.

 

Results of Compagnie de Financement Foncier in 2019

 

In 2019, the focus was on the implementation plan to integrate the activities and know-how of Crédit Foncier de France in the entities of Groupe BPCE, as well as by the cessation of loan production by Crédit Foncier de France in the first quarter of 2019.

In line with this new industrial scheme, Compagnie de Financement Foncier's activity is now focused on the refinancing of eligible assets originated by Groupe BPCE institutions.

Compagnie de Financement Foncier remains a strategic subsidiary for Groupe BPCE, under the affiliation regime, and therefore part of the Group solidarity mechanism, which continues to ensure as a last resort the proper repayment of the debt issued by Compagnie de Financement Foncier.

 

I. Activity of Compagnie de Financement Foncier

 

Issuance of obligations foncières 

  • In 2019, Compagnie de Financement Foncier issued €3bn in covered bonds (obligations foncières) particularly in the form of two benchmark public issuances denominated in euros under excellent financial conditions. The success of its issuance of an 8-year benchmark at a rate of -0.32% in September 2019 demonstrates the quality of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's creditworthiness and the appetite of international investors for its covered bonds.
  • As of the end of 2019, covered bonds amounted to €60.4bn, including related debts, down compared to 2018, taking into account lesser refinanced volumes than on previous financial years; within the framework of refinancing of groupe BPCE’s assets (Cf. supra).

Purchases and assignment of receivables 

In 2019, Compagnie de Financement Foncier refinanced €3.3bn (outstanding principal amount, related debts included) of mortgage loans and/or public loans granted by Crédit Foncier and other Groupe BPCE entities.

 

II. Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s income statement

In millions of euros20192018
Net interest margin - excluding amortization of discounts/premiums233321
Amortization of acquisition premiums/discounts on customer loans-43-93
Net interest margin 190228
Net fees and commissions40 43
Other banking expenses-3-3
Net banking income 227268
General operating expenses-80  -95
Gross operating income147173
Cost of risk 12-16
Gains or losses on fixed assets100.4
Income before tax169157
Income tax-58-68
Net income11190

 

Net banking income stood at €227m, down €41m compared to 2018 mainly due to a €38m drop in the net interest margin in line with the drop in loans outstanding.

General operating expenses amounted to €80m, down €15m compared to the previous year due to lower expenses reinvoiced by Crédit Foncier de France and that of tax liabilities.

Gross operating income fell to €147m, down €26m compared to 2018.

Cost of risk underwent a reversal of €12m, up €28m compared to 2018, subsequently due to the downward trend in the delinquencies and non-recurring items.

Income tax of the year amounted to €8m, down €10m compared to 2018.

Net income amounted to €111 m in 2018, versus €90m in 2018.

 

III. Balance sheet information

 

Compagnie de Financement Foncier's balance sheet totalled €71.5bn compared with €76.7bn at the end of 2018.

At the end of 2019 doubtful loans stood at €1.4bn, down €0.2bn compared with the end of 2018. Over 99% of these loans concerned home loans to private Individuals. This amount has to be considered in regards to the €10.9 bn of balance sheet overcollateralization level.

 

IV. Prudential information

 

Although exempted from regulatory requirements concerning solvency ratios, Compagnie de Financement Foncier calculates a Common Equity Tier One ratio for indicative purposes. As of December 31, 2019, this ratio remained well above the minimum thresholds specified in CRR regulation 575/2013.

In accordance with the law applicable to sociétés de crédit foncier, Compagnie de Financement Foncier maintains a coverage ratio greater than 105%.

 

Appendix

***

Unless otherwise specified, the financial information included in this press release is estimated and taken from the financial statements of Compagnie de Financement Foncier. Those statements include the individual accounts and related explanatory notes, prepared in compliance with French accounting standards and the applicable BPCE standards.

At the date of this press release, the audit of the annual financial statements by the statutory auditors (“Commissaires aux comptes”) is still in progress.

Compagnie de Financement Foncier is a credit institution registered as a specialized credit institution and a “société de crédit foncier” a French legal covered bonds issuer, an affiliate of BPCE and fully-owned by Crédit Foncier and Groupe BPCE.

Regulated information is available on our website www.foncier.fr under "Financial communication/Regulated information".

Contacts: Investor relations

Email: ir@foncier.fr
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 57 44 75 71

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:40pCOTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:39pDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38pTEXAS ROADHOUSE : Why hand-cut steaks are the best
AQ
07:38pADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38pFORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38pMANILA WATER : 'Razon's stake in Manila Water won't change government stance'
AQ
07:38pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Apple Watch Outsells the Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019
BU
07:37pCoronavirus turmoil spreads to airline cargo operations
RE
07:37pOCEANAGOLD : laying off workers as FTAA hangs
AQ
07:36pTRI-CONTINENTAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
2Oil prices jump 4% after reports of coronavirus drug breakthrough
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Rise on 1Q Results
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube, Buoyed by Brands Ads, Seeks Growth in Direct Response Ads
5With Tesla stock envy, GM hopes to sell investors on its EV, tech future

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group