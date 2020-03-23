Log in
Companies, Agencies Struggling to Manage Mobile Devices as Employees Work From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic Offered Free Help by IAITAM

03/23/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Association Providing Complimentary Passes to $2,000 Course to Aid Companies, Gov’t Agencies in Need of Help

As more and more U.S. companies and government agencies send workers home to use personal smartphones, computers and tablets to do their work, the International Association of IT Asset Managers (IAITAM) has warned that many organizations are not taking proper precautions to track devices and safeguard sensitive data. Now, IAITAM is doing something about it by offering free passes to its full-day online course about how to manage mobile devices and the data they contain.

Up to 1,000 people can take the online Certified Mobile Asset Manager (CMAM) course on March 24th and March 26th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ET by registering online. The course normally is available only at its full cost of $2,000. The only difference between the free access and the full registration is the availability of offline course materials and the CMAM exam.

Dr. Barbara Rembiesa, president and CEO of IAITAM, said: “In this time of uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies and government agencies find themselves in uncharted territory. We know that U.S. companies and agencies are struggling – or soon will be – as they send workers home and find that they don’t have a handle on dealing with unknown personal devices that will now be used to do business and retain sensitive corporate data. This course will prepare individuals with the knowledge to manage personnel, policies, and processes, the key elements in organizational IT management.”

IAITAM’s CMAM course prepares individuals and organizations responsible for the management of mobile devices. The course encompasses both organizational owned assets as well as BYOD (employee-owned). The CMAM course has the IAITAM Best Practice Library as its foundation and encompasses financial viability, risk mitigation, policy enforcement and lifecycle management of mobile assets.

Last week, IAITAM warned: “Many companies and government agencies have already sent employees home to work remotely in response to concerns about the coronavirus. This week, thousands of additional employers will likely follow suit until concerns about the contagion ease. The International Association of IT Asset Managers is warning that most employers may have rushed into making their decision without thinking through how to secure their most sensitive data.”

ABOUT IAITAM

The International Association of Information Technology Asset Managers, Inc., is the professional association for individuals and organizations involved in any aspect of IT Asset Management, Software Asset Management (SAM), Hardware Asset Management, Mobile Asset Management, IT Asset Disposition and the lifecycle processes supporting IT Asset Management in organizations and industry across the globe. IAITAM certifications are the only IT Asset Management certifications that are recognized worldwide. For more information, visit www.iaitam.org.


© Business Wire 2020
