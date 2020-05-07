Companies Survey for the first quarter of 2020—Main Findings
The Companies Survey, which was conducted from the middle of March through the middle of April of this year, indicates a dramatic contraction of business sector activity in the first quarter of 2020, due to the coronavirus crisis and the economy's switch to reduced work under an emergency format. The net balance in the overall business sector declined sharply in the reviewed quarter to a very negative level, slightly above the level reached in the first quarter of 2009 and similar to the level reached in 2001-02 (Figure 1 and Table 1).