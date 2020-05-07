Log in
Companies Survey for the first quarter of 2020—Main Findings

05/07/2020 | 04:39am EDT
The Companies Survey, which was conducted from the middle of March through the middle of April of this year, indicates a dramatic contraction of business sector activity in the first quarter of 2020, due to the coronavirus crisis and the economy's switch to reduced work under an emergency format. The net balance in the overall business sector declined sharply in the reviewed quarter to a very negative level, slightly above the level reached in the first quarter of 2009 and similar to the level reached in 2001-02 (Figure 1 and Table 1).

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:38:01 UTC
