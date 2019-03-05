Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CompanionMx Among 25 Accepted to MIT Startup Exchange, STEX25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 09:11am EST

Digital health tech company joins accelerator for high-potential startups through Massachusetts Institute of Technology

CompanionMx, Inc., a digital health technology company focused on mobile behavioral health monitoring for patients and clinicians, today announced its acceptance to STEX25. STEX25 is an accelerator within MIT Startup Exchange comprised of 25 industry-ready startups that are poised for significant growth.

CompanionMx’s technology uses active monitoring of voice and passive monitoring of other smartphone metadata to continuously produce acoustic and behavioral biomarkers that predict core symptoms of mood and anxiety disorders. The technology was born out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab. The company’s solution, Companion™ includes an app, cloud processing and a clinician dashboard and has been clinically validated at Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals and multiple Veterans Affairs clinics. The software has been used by more than 1,500 patients and scores of behavioral health care clinicians and researchers across the U.S.

“CompanionMx exhibits the high-caliber technology and growth potential we look for in startups that are part of STEX25,” said Marcus Dahllof, Program Director, MIT Startup Exchange. “The fact that CompanionMx was incubated at another successful MIT startup is not surprising, and something we see more often, great teams can continuously innovate even across industries. This is part of the MIT DNA.”

The MIT Startup Exchange actively promotes collaboration and partnerships between more than 1,500 MIT-connected startups and industry resources. Qualified startups are those founded or led by MIT faculty, staff, or alumni, or are based on MIT-licensed technology and are positioned for significant growth. Companies need to have proven technology through early use cases, clients, demos, or partnerships. Industry participants are principally members of MIT’s Industrial Liaison Program (ILP).

“We’re thrilled that MIT will continue to be part of our growth story as we address the increasing demand for behavioral health solutions,” said Sub Datta, CEO, CompanionMx. “As we strive to serve the behavioral health community through improved outcomes and early prediction of mood disorder episodes, we look forward to leveraging the network and resources available through STEX25.”

For more information, visit www.companionmx.com.

About CompanionMx

CompanionMx, Inc. is a digital health technology company with a proven platform for proactive mobile mental health monitoring for better clinical outcomes. Born out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab and clinically validated at Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals and multiple Veterans Affairs clinics, the Companion system uses active monitoring of voice and passive monitoring of other smartphone metadata to continuously produce acoustic and behavioral biomarkers that predict core symptoms of mood and anxiety disorders. The software has been used by more than 1,500 patients and scores of behavioral health care clinicians and researchers. CompanionMx is headquartered in Boston. Learn more at www.companionmx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aNational League of Cities Endorses ICMA-RC in New Enterprise Partnership
GL
09:31aKratos High Performance Target Drone System, BQM-177A Achieves IOC with US Navy
GL
09:31aGaN Systems Debuts Suite of Low Cost, High Performance GaN Power Transistors
GL
09:31aWINDSTREAM : receives Avaya 2019 Innovation Partner of the Year Award
AQ
09:31aSERNOVA FINANCIAL : the Leading Post-trade Clearing Service Provider, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification
PR
09:31aCME : Farmer sentiment weakens amid increasing marketing risk concerns and continued uncertainty around tariffs
PR
09:31aAT&T : to Webcast Keynote by John Stephens at Deutsche Bank Conference on March 12
BU
09:31aAVX Releases Superlative New Series of Tantalum Capacitors for Automotive & Industrial Applications
GL
09:30aSAP : We Can Get to Zero Plastic Waste If We Work Together
PU
09:30aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Global Headquarters for Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute® Reimagines Workplace Wellbeing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
5ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.