CompanionMx Among 25 Accepted to MIT Startup Exchange, STEX25

CompanionMx,
Inc., a digital health technology company focused on mobile
behavioral health monitoring for patients and clinicians, today
announced its acceptance to STEX25. STEX25 is an accelerator within MIT
Startup Exchange comprised of 25 industry-ready startups that are
poised for significant growth.
CompanionMx’s technology uses active monitoring of voice and passive
monitoring of other smartphone metadata to continuously produce acoustic
and behavioral biomarkers that predict core symptoms of mood and anxiety
disorders. The technology was born out of the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology Media Lab. The company’s solution, Companion™
includes an app, cloud processing and a clinician dashboard and has been
clinically validated at Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals and
multiple Veterans Affairs clinics. The software has been used by more
than 1,500 patients and scores of behavioral health care clinicians and
researchers across the U.S.
“CompanionMx exhibits the high-caliber technology and growth potential
we look for in startups that are part of STEX25,” said Marcus Dahllof,
Program Director, MIT Startup Exchange. “The fact that CompanionMx was
incubated at another successful MIT startup is not surprising, and
something we see more often, great teams can continuously innovate even
across industries. This is part of the MIT DNA.”
The MIT Startup Exchange actively promotes collaboration and
partnerships between more than 1,500 MIT-connected startups and industry
resources. Qualified startups are those founded or led by MIT faculty,
staff, or alumni, or are based on MIT-licensed technology and are
positioned for significant growth. Companies need to have proven
technology through early use cases, clients, demos, or partnerships.
Industry participants are principally members of MIT’s Industrial
Liaison Program (ILP).
“We’re thrilled that MIT will continue to be part of our growth story as
we address the increasing demand for behavioral health solutions,” said
Sub Datta, CEO, CompanionMx. “As we strive to serve the behavioral
health community through improved outcomes and early prediction of mood
disorder episodes, we look forward to leveraging the network and
resources available through STEX25.”
For more information, visit www.companionmx.com.
About CompanionMx
CompanionMx, Inc. is a digital health technology company with a proven
platform for proactive mobile mental health monitoring for better
clinical outcomes. Born out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Media Lab and clinically validated at Harvard Medical School teaching
hospitals and multiple Veterans Affairs clinics, the Companion system
uses active monitoring of voice and passive monitoring of other
smartphone metadata to continuously produce acoustic and behavioral
biomarkers that predict core symptoms of mood and anxiety disorders. The
software has been used by more than 1,500 patients and scores of
behavioral health care clinicians and researchers. CompanionMx is
headquartered in Boston. Learn more at www.companionmx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005556/en/