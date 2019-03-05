CompanionMx Among 25 Accepted to MIT Startup Exchange, STEX25

Digital health tech company joins accelerator for high-potential startups through Massachusetts Institute of Technology

CompanionMx, Inc., a digital health technology company focused on mobile behavioral health monitoring for patients and clinicians, today announced its acceptance to STEX25. STEX25 is an accelerator within MIT Startup Exchange comprised of 25 industry-ready startups that are poised for significant growth.

CompanionMx’s technology uses active monitoring of voice and passive monitoring of other smartphone metadata to continuously produce acoustic and behavioral biomarkers that predict core symptoms of mood and anxiety disorders. The technology was born out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab. The company’s solution, Companion™ includes an app, cloud processing and a clinician dashboard and has been clinically validated at Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals and multiple Veterans Affairs clinics. The software has been used by more than 1,500 patients and scores of behavioral health care clinicians and researchers across the U.S.

“CompanionMx exhibits the high-caliber technology and growth potential we look for in startups that are part of STEX25,” said Marcus Dahllof, Program Director, MIT Startup Exchange. “The fact that CompanionMx was incubated at another successful MIT startup is not surprising, and something we see more often, great teams can continuously innovate even across industries. This is part of the MIT DNA.”

The MIT Startup Exchange actively promotes collaboration and partnerships between more than 1,500 MIT-connected startups and industry resources. Qualified startups are those founded or led by MIT faculty, staff, or alumni, or are based on MIT-licensed technology and are positioned for significant growth. Companies need to have proven technology through early use cases, clients, demos, or partnerships. Industry participants are principally members of MIT’s Industrial Liaison Program (ILP).

“We’re thrilled that MIT will continue to be part of our growth story as we address the increasing demand for behavioral health solutions,” said Sub Datta, CEO, CompanionMx. “As we strive to serve the behavioral health community through improved outcomes and early prediction of mood disorder episodes, we look forward to leveraging the network and resources available through STEX25.”

About CompanionMx

