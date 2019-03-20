Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for ABI Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI’s own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about subscribing to ABI’s Research Services as well as Industrial and Custom Solutions, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

           

Company:

ABI Research
 

Headquarters Address:

249 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
 

Main Telephone:

5166242500
 

Website:

www.abiresearch.com

 

Type of Organization:

Private
 

Industry:

Consulting
 

Key Executives:

CEO: Tim Archdeacon

Chief Research Officer: Stuart Carlaw

Chief Sales Officer: Pete Rumpel

 

Public Relations

Contact:

Deborah Petrara

Phone:

5166242558

Email:

petrara@abiresearch.com

 

Customer Service

Contact:

Christine Gallen

Phone:

516 624 2549

Email:

gallen@abireserach.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57pUSHIP : 's ‘In-Home Delivery' Enhanced for Online Furniture Sellers
BU
03:56pOil Prices Hit Fresh Four-Month High on Falling Supplies
DJ
03:55pLYFT : At IPO road show, Lyft executives look to lower insurance costs
RE
03:54pEXCLUSIVE : Walmart's Chief Technology Officer leaves company as e-commerce wars flare
RE
03:53pCLASS ACTION ALERT : Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VNDA) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:53pCompany Profile for Excelero
BU
03:52pAnnual General Meeting of Arion Bank 2019
GL
03:52pGold Reverses Losses After Fed Decision
DJ
03:51pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Safety first - Volvo to add in-car sensors to prevent drunk driving
RE
03:50pREGENCY CENTERS : Lush Cosmetics Introduces Waste-Free Digital Activations at SXSW
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.