Company Profile for ARM Insight

ARM Insight is a leading provider of financial data business intelligence (BI) solutions for processors, investment companies, financial institutions, and retail corporations. Through its innovative synthetic data process, ARM Insight can transform raw transaction data from legacy technologies into actionable information, which enables companies to make intelligent business decisions, automate manual operational tasks and optimize their data strategies. Founded in 2010, ARM’s team of data scientists and financial services industry veterans provide source data from billions of transactions to over 1,000 financial services companies to deliver timely, rich insights that can be used for machine learning, artificial intelligence, data monetization and other strategic use cases. To learn more, visit www.arminsight.com.

Company: ARM Insight Headquarters Address: 9115 SW Oleson Road, Suite #203 Portland, OR 97223 Main Telephone: 503.546.2288 Website: www.arminsight.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CEO: Randy Koch Chief Revenue Officer: Jason Hills CTO: Gopinath Dhanakodi Public Relations Contact: Steve Shaw Phone: 503.546.2288 Email: sshaw@arminsight.com

