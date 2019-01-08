Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for ARM Insight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:58pm EST

ARM Insight is a leading provider of financial data business intelligence (BI) solutions for processors, investment companies, financial institutions, and retail corporations. Through its innovative synthetic data process, ARM Insight can transform raw transaction data from legacy technologies into actionable information, which enables companies to make intelligent business decisions, automate manual operational tasks and optimize their data strategies. Founded in 2010, ARM’s team of data scientists and financial services industry veterans provide source data from billions of transactions to over 1,000 financial services companies to deliver timely, rich insights that can be used for machine learning, artificial intelligence, data monetization and other strategic use cases. To learn more, visit www.arminsight.com.

   

Company:

ARM Insight

 
Headquarters Address: 9115 SW Oleson Road, Suite #203
Portland, OR 97223
 
Main Telephone: 503.546.2288
 
Website:

www.arminsight.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Software
 
Key Executives: CEO: Randy Koch
Chief Revenue Officer: Jason Hills
CTO: Gopinath Dhanakodi
 
Public Relations
Contact: Steve Shaw
Phone: 503.546.2288
Email:

sshaw@arminsight.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : 4,000 runners to take part in Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2019
AQ
09:15pQATARI STOCKS SET TO POST 18% RISE IN 2018 EARNINGS : QNBFS report
AQ
09:14pNUHEARA : Fantastic News & Unveilings from Day One of CES2019
PU
09:13pCISCO : Trillium Appoints Mahbubul Alam as CMO and SVP of Global Engineering
AQ
09:12pAll good things come to an end, even for Apple
AQ
09:09pPhilippines' regulator rejects Indonesia's Go-Jek's application for Manila ride-hailing service
RE
09:09pANA : Traffic Results - November 2018
PU
09:01pFINN PARTNERS : Expands in Greater China and Continues the Growth of its Global Travel and Hospitality Practice with the Acquisition of CatchOn
PR
09:00pAPPLE : cuts first quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Nikkei
RE
08:52pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2Chinese state media says any U.S.-China trade agreement must involve 'give and take'
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.