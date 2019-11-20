Company Profile for Acquire

Acquire equips enterprise support and sales teams with the digital tools they need to create the best possible customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, video and voice calls, AI chatbots, and live chat, Acquire empowers teams to boost sales and resolve complex support issues in real-time. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Boston and India, Acquire has over 15,000 users from all over the world and across multiple industries in the Fortune 500. Its investors include S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and NHN Ventures. Acquire was recently recognized as a high performer on G2 Crowd in Fall 2019. For more information, visit www.acquire.io.
Company:
Acquire
Headquarters Address:
133 Kearny street. suite 401, San Francisco, CA 94108
San Francisco, CA 94108
Main Telephone:
650 237 9946
Website:
https://acquire.io
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
CEO: Laduram Vishnoi
Media Relations: Rohma Abbas
Public Relations
Contact:
|Rohma Abbas
Phone:
(415) 212-5151
Email:
rohma@acquire.io
