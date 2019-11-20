Log in
Company Profile for Acquire

11/20/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Acquire equips enterprise support and sales teams with the digital tools they need to create the best possible customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, video and voice calls, AI chatbots, and live chat, Acquire empowers teams to boost sales and resolve complex support issues in real-time. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Boston and India, Acquire has over 15,000 users from all over the world and across multiple industries in the Fortune 500. Its investors include S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and NHN Ventures. Acquire was recently recognized as a high performer on G2 Crowd in Fall 2019. For more information, visit www.acquire.io.

 

Company:

Acquire

 

Headquarters Address:

133 Kearny street. suite 401, San Francisco, CA 94108

San Francisco, CA 94108

 

Main Telephone:

650 237 9946

 

Website:

https://acquire.io

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

Industry:

Software

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Laduram Vishnoi

Media Relations: Rohma Abbas

 

Public Relations

Contact:

Rohma Abbas

Phone:

(415) 212-5151

Email:

rohma@acquire.io

 


© Business Wire 2019
