Company Profile for Anova Enterprises, LLC

Anova Enterprises, LLC (Anova) is accelerating clinical development with an approach designed to disrupt and transform the traditional drug development model, using SaaS-based technology to enable efficient design, networking, management and conduct of clinical studies. The solution aligns the interests of all stakeholders (biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and diagnostics companies, sites, principal investigators, Institutional Review Boards, ancillary service providers and patients), facilitates collaboration between these stakeholders and uses fact-based decision making to drive a learning system that speeds product development, reduces cost and increases the chance of product success (i.e., marketing approval).

Company: Anova Enterprises, LLC Headquarters Address: 926 N Beverley Lane Arlington Heights, IL 60004-5727 Main Telephone: 3104808973 Website: https://www.anovaevidence.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Research & Science Key Executives: CEO: Christopher Beardmore President: Martin Walsh Public Relations Contact: Christopher Beardmore Phone: 3104808973 Email: chris@anovaevidence.com Investor Relations Contact: Martin Walsh Phone: +447976179563 Email: martin@anovaevidence.com

