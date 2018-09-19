Log in
Company Profile for Anova Enterprises, LLC

09/19/2018 | 03:55pm CEST

Anova Enterprises, LLC (Anova) is accelerating clinical development with an approach designed to disrupt and transform the traditional drug development model, using SaaS-based technology to enable efficient design, networking, management and conduct of clinical studies. The solution aligns the interests of all stakeholders (biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and diagnostics companies, sites, principal investigators, Institutional Review Boards, ancillary service providers and patients), facilitates collaboration between these stakeholders and uses fact-based decision making to drive a learning system that speeds product development, reduces cost and increases the chance of product success (i.e., marketing approval).

 

Company:

  Anova Enterprises, LLC
 

Headquarters Address:

926 N Beverley Lane
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-5727
 

Main Telephone:

3104808973
 

Website:

https://www.anovaevidence.com

 

Type of Organization:

Private
 

Industry:

Research & Science
 

Key Executives:

CEO: Christopher Beardmore

President: Martin Walsh

 

Public Relations

  Contact:

Christopher Beardmore

  Phone:

3104808973

  Email:

chris@anovaevidence.com

 

Investor Relations

  Contact:

Martin Walsh

  Phone:

+447976179563

  Email:

martin@anovaevidence.com


© Business Wire 2018
