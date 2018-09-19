Company Profile for Anova Enterprises, LLC

Anova Enterprises, LLC (Anova) is accelerating clinical development with
an approach designed to disrupt and transform the traditional drug
development model, using SaaS-based technology to enable efficient
design, networking, management and conduct of clinical studies. The
solution aligns the interests of all stakeholders (biopharmaceutical
companies, medical device manufacturers and diagnostics companies,
sites, principal investigators, Institutional Review Boards, ancillary
service providers and patients), facilitates collaboration between these
stakeholders and uses fact-based decision making to drive a learning
system that speeds product development, reduces cost and increases the
chance of product success (i.e., marketing approval).
|
|
Company:
|
|
Anova Enterprises, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
926 N Beverley Lane
|
|
|
|
|
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-5727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
3104808973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
https://www.anovaevidence.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Research & Science
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
CEO: Christopher Beardmore
|
|
|
|
|
President: Martin Walsh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Christopher Beardmore
|
|
|
Phone:
|
|
3104808973
|
|
|
Email:
|
|
chris@anovaevidence.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Martin Walsh
|
|
|
Phone:
|
|
+447976179563
|
|
|
Email:
|
|
martin@anovaevidence.com
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005458/en/