Company Profile for Baracoda

01/06/2019

Founded in 2001, Baracoda Group and its subsidiaries are IoT and connected health experts delivering innovative platforms for preventative care from the home to the hotel. Baracoda product companies include Kolibree, makers of smart toothbrushes, CareOS, the IoT platform for the connected bathroom, Seraphin, the IoT sleep guardian angel and Radioline, delivering a new world online radio to consumers. Our services Alsoft, Baracoda Lab, Flaminem, and Kaertech partner with global brands to deliver the future of health, beauty, wellness and preventative care. For more information on Baracoda visit www.baracoda.com

Company:   Baracoda
 
Headquarters Address: 123 avenue Charles de Gaulle
Neuilly-sur-Seine 92200
France
 
Main Telephone: +33611340967
 
Website: www.baracoda.com
 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Technology
 
Key Executives: CEO: Thomas Serval
CFO: Matthieu Delporte
COO: Olivier Giroud
 
Public Relations
Contact: Chloé Szulzinger
Phone: +33611340967
Email:

chloe.szulzinger@baracoda.com


