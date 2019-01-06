Company Profile for Baracoda

Founded in 2001, Baracoda Group and its subsidiaries are IoT and
connected health experts delivering innovative platforms for
preventative care from the home to the hotel. Baracoda product companies
include Kolibree, makers of smart toothbrushes, CareOS, the IoT platform
for the connected bathroom, Seraphin, the IoT sleep guardian angel and
Radioline, delivering a new world online radio to consumers. Our
services Alsoft, Baracoda Lab, Flaminem, and Kaertech partner with
global brands to deliver the future of health, beauty, wellness and
preventative care. For more information on Baracoda visit www.baracoda.com
Company:
Baracoda
Headquarters Address:
123 avenue Charles de Gaulle
Neuilly-sur-Seine 92200
France
Main Telephone:
+33611340967
Website:
www.baracoda.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Technology
Key Executives:
CEO: Thomas Serval
|
CFO: Matthieu Delporte
|
COO: Olivier Giroud
Public Relations
Contact:
Chloé Szulzinger
Phone:
+33611340967
Email:
chloe.szulzinger@baracoda.com
