Company Profile for BentallGreenOak

07/02/2019 | 12:34am EDT

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak has offices in 22 cities across nine countries and three continents with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is part of the SLC Management which is the institutional alternatives asset management business of Sun Life.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com

Company:

BentallGreenOak

 

 

Headquarters Address:

1 York St., Suite 1100

 

Toronto, ON M5J 0B6

 

Canada

 

 

Main Telephone:

416-681-3400

 

 

Website:

www.bentallgreenoak.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

non-public

 

 

Industry:

Real Estate Investment Management

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Gary Whitelaw

 

President: Sonny Kalsi

 

Senior Managing Partner, UK and Europe: John Carrafiell

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Rahim Ladha

Phone:

416-986-9027

Email:

media@bentallgreenoak.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
