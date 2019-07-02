Company Profile for BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak has offices in 22 cities across nine countries and three continents with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is part of the SLC Management which is the institutional alternatives asset management business of Sun Life.
Company:
BentallGreenOak
Headquarters Address:
1 York St., Suite 1100
Toronto, ON M5J 0B6
Canada
Main Telephone:
416-681-3400
Website:
www.bentallgreenoak.com
Type of Organization:
non-public
Industry:
Real Estate Investment Management
Key Executives:
CEO: Gary Whitelaw
President: Sonny Kalsi
Senior Managing Partner, UK and Europe: John Carrafiell
Public Relations
Contact:
Rahim Ladha
Phone:
416-986-9027
Email:
media@bentallgreenoak.com
