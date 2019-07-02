Company Profile for BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak has offices in 22 cities across nine countries and three continents with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is part of the SLC Management which is the institutional alternatives asset management business of Sun Life.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com

Company: BentallGreenOak Headquarters Address: 1 York St., Suite 1100 Toronto, ON M5J 0B6 Canada Main Telephone: 416-681-3400 Website: www.bentallgreenoak.com Type of Organization: non-public Industry: Real Estate Investment Management Key Executives: CEO: Gary Whitelaw President: Sonny Kalsi Senior Managing Partner, UK and Europe: John Carrafiell Public Relations Contact: Rahim Ladha Phone: 416-986-9027 Email: media@bentallgreenoak.com

